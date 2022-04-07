Morning Skate: Waiting

There was an expectation that the Oregon Ducks were going to land 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence back in January. He had previously committed to come to Eugene, but after the previous coaching staff left, decided to open up his options. Dan Lanning getting Florence back to Oregon was a major win, but nothing too shocking. Nobody can say they saw this coming. On Friday evening, the Ducks landed 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the No. 1 lineman in the 2022 class. Conerly was said to be a lock to the USC Trojans, with On3 giving him a 98% chance to land in...

EUGENE, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO