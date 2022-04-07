ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Timpani, Pt. 1

Cover picture for the articleThe timpani, also called kettledrums, have been regular members of the orchestra since about 1700. Their history can be traced back to ancient times in the Middle East, but they first appeared in Europe in the...

Slipped Disc

Canada outcry as much-loved maestro is killed crossing the road

We are shocked and distressed to report the death, in a hit and run incident, of the well-known Canadian conductor and artistic director Boris Brott. Boris, who was 78, was crossing a road in Hamilton, Ontario, at ten in the morning when he was hit by a speeding vehicle that was driving on the wrong side. He was on his way to a hospital appointment.
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
Times Leader

Everhart Museum presents Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, April 9 the Everhart Museum will present Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India, a free event featuring demonstrations and hands-on experiences in traditional Indian painting, as well as tours of the Museum’s galleries. Admission is free all...
The Guardian

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 2 is ripe for a Ukrainian rebranding

Re the National Gallery’s move to rename Degas’s Russian Dancers as Ukrainian Dancers (National Gallery renames Degas’ Russian Dancers as Ukrainian Dancers, 3 April), there is an equally appropriate musical candidate. Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 2 is usually dubbed the “Little Russian” – Little Russia is a historical name for Ukraine. The symphony makes use of three Ukrainian folk songs, and at one time was nicknamed the “Ukrainian symphony”. I am not an advocate for blanket revisionism, but this is one case where reassigning the Ukrainian name would be accurate and appropriate.
The Guardian

Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde review – Lagos magic

Set in and around Lagos, Eloghosa Osunde’s raucous debut is dotted with glimpses of the city’s famous nightlife. At a party in the Old Ikoyi district, “[the] apartment was high out of its mind. The bodies inside were teeming with energy … They could turn the music down, but why? It was a good night to feel this alive. A great night to feel the beat in your thighs, in your stomach, in your chest, pounding through your veins. You can’t breathe, sure, but do you want to? This loud love, the rapid-fire desire, all of it is what resuscitates you after all, is what makes you want to love the world again.”
Vogue Magazine

Renée Fleming Enchants Cultural Luminaries at The Paris National Opera’s Magical Spring Gala

For those present last night, ascending the grand staircase of the Palais Garnier felt a bit like entering the gates of heaven. Elegant attendees of all sorts, donned poufed hair, encased themselves in silks and tuxedos, and climbed the theater’s stories steps. All the while, excited chatter enveloped the room and camera flashes sprung in every peripheral. The reason for this endless well of sheer beauty and excitement? Renée Fleming would soon take center stage at Paris National Opera’s Spring Gala.
