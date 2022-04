This past weekend, Brooklyn birders spotted a New York first: a zone-tailed hawk, a rare raptor typically seen only in the southwestern U.S. or Central and South America. State-first sightings are a big deal to birders, and this one set the avian world atwitter. But to some, this record was expected. Hawkwatchers from Virginia to Nova Scotia have observed a zone-tailed hawk in four of the last eight years. It’s hard to say how many individual birds these records represent, but the species has been expanding its range in North America over the last 30 years, according to Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

