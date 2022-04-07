Guardians visit the Royals for season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the...greatbendpost.com
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0