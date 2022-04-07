ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Guardians visit the Royals for season opener

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the...

greatbendpost.com

KSN News

Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start at third base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr., widely considered the best prospect in baseball, has made the Kansas City roster and will start at third base in the Royals’ season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The move with the 21-year-old infielder was widely expected, especially after he hit well […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
Kansas City, MO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Great Bend Post

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year, up against the still-dormant ivy at Wrigley Field. He delivered as a National League designated hitter. Wearing a Roberto Clemente No. 21 patch, too. A little later on opening day, Nico Hoerner hit the first home run of 2022. He connected...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Good, the Meh and the Bad From Royals Opening Day

Welcome back, Zack Greinke. The elder statesman of the Royals' rotation had a memorable return to The K, putting up an efficient outing against the Guardians. He did a great job in matching one of the game's elite pitchers in Shane Bieber, who ended up looking like himself in what was a surprisingly short outing — racking up four strikeouts in 4-2/3 innings pitched.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five, and the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated Albert Pujols’ return with a 9-0 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who won the managerial debut of 35-year-old Oliver Marmol. Paul Goldschmidt drew four straight walks, the first player to do that on opening day since Manny Ramírez in 2002. The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke’Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
NESN

Royals and Whit Merrifield Agree to Restructured Contract

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Kansas City Royals and second baseman Whit Merrifield have agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million restructured contract. Merrifield’s new deal includes the Royals exercising his 2023 $6.75 million club option while adding an $18 million mutual option for 2024. The 33-year-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Great Bend Post

Liberal beats Lady Panthers 11-7

The Liberal Redskins kept the Great Bend Lady Panthers winless on the season Tuesday by beating Great Bend 11-7 in a single Western Athletic Conference game played at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Liberal scored runs in each of the first three innings in building an 8-3, then was able...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sign of times: MLB gives OK to electronic pitch calling

NEW YORK (AP) — In a move that ends a tradition dating more than 150 years, Major League Baseball approved the use of an electronic device for catchers to signal pitches in an effort to eliminate sign stealing and speed games. Since the beginning of baseball in the 19th...
MLB
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: power lifting to have first in person championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school power lifting will have its first in person state meet on Saturday. While powerlifting is still new to the state, it is quickly growing and beginning to gain more popularity. 17 high schools from around the state will compete in the meet which will feature 96 boys an 79 girls. […]
FITNESS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
