Milton, WI

Milton City Council unanimously passes infrastructure measures for Clasen Quality Chocolates factory

By Scott Froehlich
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

Milton’s city council on Wednesday unanimously granted an easement to allow construction of public and private utility lines that will run to the future Clasen Quality Chocolates factory on Putman Parkway.

The city also finalized an agreement it reached with Clasen regarding the construction of a stormwater facility at the factory. The company, which is building a 390,000-square-foot factory, will pay for construction of the facility and later turn it over to the city. That measure also passed unanimously.

City Administrator Al Hulick said Wednesday that factory construction is currently on schedule.

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
