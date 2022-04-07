ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Weather delay pushes start times on day one of the tournament

By D.V. Wise
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkYDt_0f22ZTPA00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club officials have made changes for Thursday morning due to the overnight thunderstorms.

Both gate openings and tee times shave been delayed by 30 minutes.

Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m. The Honorary Starters Ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m.

For additional updates and changes, click here .

