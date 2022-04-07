Weather delay pushes start times on day one of the tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club officials have made changes for Thursday morning due to the overnight thunderstorms.
Both gate openings and tee times shave been delayed by 30 minutes.
Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m. The Honorary Starters Ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m.
For additional updates and changes, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0