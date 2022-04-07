Trendy Home Decor Items You Can Buy On Amazon

If you haven’t visited the Amazon Home page recently, it has become an interior designer’s dreamland filled with fresh design concepts, curated collections of home decor and trending items that have the internet aflutter. There’s even a feature that allows you to design a room virtually in order to discover new items that would be a great fit for your own space.

In the list below, we rounded up some of the most eye-catching decor pieces from the now trending page, including contemporary centerpieces, accent mirrors, colorful furniture and more items to give your home a much-needed refresh this spring.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.