Upper Darby, PA

Upper Darby house fire kills man, displaces 4 including 8-month-old infant

By 6abc Digital Staff
 1 day ago

A 60-year-old man was killed in a fire in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The quick-moving fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Radbourne Road.

First responders tell Action News the man was found in the second-floor bedroom.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the fire has displaced four people, including an 8-month-old infant.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

  • Witness describes moment of fatal restaurant shooting

