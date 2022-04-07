Upper Darby house fire kills man, displaces 4 including 8-month-old infant
A 60-year-old man was killed in a fire in Upper Darby, Delaware County. The quick-moving fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 6000 block of Radbourne Road. First responders tell Action News the man was found in the second-floor bedroom. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials say the fire has displaced four people, including an 8-month-old infant. There is no word yet on what started the fire.
