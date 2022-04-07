Open Sky Group’s Transportation Technologies Solve Warehousing Challenges

The global blockchain supply chain market size is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2025. Data science consultants agree that blockchain has huge potential in the field of supply chains. The main features of blockchain include: Immutability, security, transparency and speed. Big companies with a lot of transactions can use it for efficient data analysis that would lead to better decision-making. Reducing delivery times is a huge advantage for any international business because it will increase their productivity while decreasing costs. Software consultants say that blockchain gives companies enough data to analyze the past.

