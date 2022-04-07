ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Open Sky Group’s Transportation Technologies Solve Warehousing Challenges

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Michelle Sodomka, senior director of transportation management at Open Sky Group, details how...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

Building the Supply Chain of Tomorrow: Automation Solves Almost Any Warehouse Challenge

Digitalizing the supply chain is the future. But, getting there takes automation and emerging technology. It requires investing in solutions designed to track and trace, produce data analytics and deliver real-time alerts when parts of the supply chain fall off track. It requires buy-in from all decision-makers to help build the supply chain of tomorrow.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Going local to solve supply chain challenges

**Content brought to you in partnership with Sunlight**. Over the past two years the materials handling market has seen some turbulence. Currently, the sector’s biggest challenge is disruption to global supply chains. In the US, as in other countries, the industry was already facing issues due to Covid-19 and labor shortages. And this is now compounded by the Russia-Ukraine war.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
TechCrunch

Ascend.io lands $31M to automate data pipeline orchestration

There’s no denying that the pandemic bolstered the adoption of AI and analytics technologies. The rapid changes brought on by the health crises forced businesses to adapt practically overnight, accelerating the rollout of new products. According to a 2021 survey from ManageEngine — the IT division of Zoho — 80% of U.S.-based businesses said they accelerated their AI implementation over the past two years, while 20% said they’d boosted their usage of business analytics compared with the global average.
SOFTWARE
psychologytoday.com

How to Create a Thriving Hybrid and Remote Work Culture

Hybrid and remote work can lead to serious tensions around differences in time spent in the office. Leaders must create a work culture of “Excellence From Anywhere” that focuses on deliverables rather than where you work. The “Excellence From Anywhere” strategy involves adopting best practices for hybrid and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Threats to Break Records – Reasons, Responses, What’s Next

For years – the financial services, energy and healthcare industries have been spotlighted as the most vulnerable to cyberattacks. But in light of the pandemic and recent dramatic increases in ransomware, these susceptible sectors have been joined by small businesses, government, education and the supply chain. The attack and takedown of any of these industries would and have been catastrophic to critical infrastructures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Pros to Know Winners Know Best: An Inside Look at the Supply Chain

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. On May 3, four of this year’s winners from SAP sit down to talk all things supply chain, how the pandemic has affected the way companies do business, what advice they would give their younger selves and more.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehousing#Open Sky Group#Modex 2022
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Most Valuable Tech in Freight Isn't Sexy

The ongoing transportation capacity crunch has been talked about ad nauseum, so there’s plenty of ink to spill about the headaches (not to mention busted budgets) it’s created for shippers. But on a basic day-to-day level, for shippers, freight forwarders, brokers, and anybody else tasked with procuring transportation...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Lean and Just-In-Time Did Not Cause the Supply Chain Crisis

Lean and its just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing philosophy (or tool) has had a tough time in the press in recent months, as it has been blamed for causing the current supply chain crisis. How? This methodology has led manufacturers to keep just a bare-bones inventory of raw materials and components, which left them high and dry when the pandemic temporarily shut down their supply chains and threw the balance between supply and demand into disarray.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

GCCA, Cold Chain Federation Partnership Builds Cold Chain Commitment Across Borders

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and the Cold Chain Federation (CCF) entered into a formal partnership agreement that builds on a 20-plus-year affiliation between the two organizations. “We are delighted to partner with GCCA in this way, giving CCF members access to an international knowledge bank, as well as...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Multi-Level Storage and Retrieval System Boosts Storage Density

Geek+ launched Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick, a multi-level storage and retrieval system that uses Geek+’s X-series four-way shuttle robots to boost storage density while devoting the ground floor to picking operations entrusted to the flagship P800 robots. “When it comes to getting the most out of the warehouse space available,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
thefastmode.com

Nour Global Launches its Multi-vendor SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises Across MENA

Nour Global, a connectivity and ICT service provider, has launched its multi-vendor SD-WAN solution to create bespoke networking solutions for enterprises across MENA. The managed SD-WAN solution leverages partnerships with Cisco Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, Fortinet, and VMWare, providing different flavours of SD-WAN to enterprises. The solution gives its customers increased choice when expanding and transforming their network services.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) via the public cloud announced

Fujitsu has this week announced the launch of its new Computing as a Service (CaaS) service designed to deliver customers access to “world-leading computing technologies” via the public cloud. Created to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower customers globally the new service offers a portfolio of services. Fujitsu...
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Is Blockchain the Future of Supply Chain? Benefits and Challenges

The global blockchain supply chain market size is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2025. Data science consultants agree that blockchain has huge potential in the field of supply chains. The main features of blockchain include: Immutability, security, transparency and speed. Big companies with a lot of transactions can use it for efficient data analysis that would lead to better decision-making. Reducing delivery times is a huge advantage for any international business because it will increase their productivity while decreasing costs. Software consultants say that blockchain gives companies enough data to analyze the past.
MARKETS
ZDNet

The first IBM mainframe for AI arrives

Mainframes and AI? Isn't that something like a Model-T Ford with a Tesla motor? Actually, no. Mainframes are as relevant in 2022 as they were in the 1960s. IBM's new IBM z16, with its integrated on-chip Telum AI accelerator, is ready to analyze real-time transactions, at scale. This makes it perfect for mainframe mission-critical workloads such as healthcare and financial transactions.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

LocoNav, Locus Team up to Automate Supply Chains

Fleet technology company LocoNav has launched a partnership with Locus to provide automation for supply chain operations, the companies announced Wednesday (April 6). Based in India, Locus uses machine learning, deep tech and proprietary algorithms to deal with complicated last-mile issues. According to the press release, these issues can range from inefficiencies like traffic delays, accidents or thefts to excessive fuel consumption due to idling or speeding — all of which can negatively impact a delivery business.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The skills shortage is 2022’s biggest threat. Here’s how to navigate through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The number of workers quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation has broken records. As the extraordinary pace of technological advancement compounds this problem, companies of every size and industry are struggling to find employees with the skills to drive their businesses forward.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fort Atkinson, WI
18
Followers
69
Post
135
Views
ABOUT

For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.

 https://www.sdcexec.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy