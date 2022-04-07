Crash temporarily closes Austintown intersection
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A two vehicle crash briefly closed the intersection of Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown Thursday morning.
Ohio State Patrol called around 5 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
The intersection was temporarily closed, but troopers said that traffic is flowing in the area.
