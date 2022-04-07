ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Crash temporarily closes Austintown intersection

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTHvG_0f22W62d00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A two vehicle crash briefly closed the intersection of Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown Thursday morning.

Ohio State Patrol called around 5 a.m.

Valley native wins Grammy

There were no injuries reported.

The intersection was temporarily closed, but troopers said that traffic is flowing in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Austintown, OH
Sports
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ohio State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy