One Piece has revealed a look at the new designs for the Straw Hats showing up in the new One Piece: Red movie! Fans of Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise have quite a lot to be excited for over the next year as both the manga and anime releases are heating up right at the same time. Adding to this already impressive stature for the franchise is the fact that it will also be returning for a brand new feature film later this Summer in Japan as well. But there's still so much that is left to reveal about what to expect from it.

