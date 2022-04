PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Penn Township, Chester County. Authorities state that Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to a report of a disabled vehicle that was left on US-1 northbound, north of the State Route 796 exit, in Penn Township on February 22, 2022, at 7:55 PM. The motorist called a tow company to recover the vehicle, but the vehicle was not located and believed stolen. The vehicle owner left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the cup holder for the tow company. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Sentra displaying Delaware registration 915081.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO