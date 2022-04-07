Weekend Spotlight: Highlighting the return of baseball, Clay County Fair & Jax River Jams
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — You can enjoy the final days of the Clay County Fair, head over to the 904 Pop-Up event at Jacksonville Beach or enjoy a music festival in Nassau County.
And if you missed the return of the Jax River Jams Series in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday, you’ll have another chance next week. Luckily, dozens of other artists are coming to Northeast Florida over the next few days.
Here are some events highlighted by the WOKV News Team:
Thursday: April 7, 2022
The Masters @ 3-7:30PM watch on CBS 47
Jax River Jams Concert Series @ 5-11PM at the Riverfront Plaza
Rock of Ages @ 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 7:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark
KC and the Sunshine Band @ 7:30PM at the Florida Theatre
Justin Bieber @ 7:30PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena
Joan Osborne @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Friday: April 8, 2022
The Masters @ 3-7:30PM watch on CBS 47
Rock of Ages @ 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 7:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark
Brothers Osborne @ 7:30PM at Daily’s Place
Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Rogan @ 8PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena
Henry Rollins @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday: April 9, 2022
B.A.D 5K Fun Run @ 8AM off Gold Club Drive
Betty Griffin Center Run for Peace @ 8AM at St. Johns County Ocean Pier
Second Saturday Arts & Farmers Market @9AM-2PM off San Jose Boulevard
Vintage Flea Market @ 9AM-3PM Driftwood Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville Spring Fest @ 10AM-3PM off Bay Street
Riverside Arts Market @ 10AM-3PM under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Mutt Market @ 10AM-3PM at the Jacksonville Humane Society
RAP 46th Annual Home Tour @ 10AM-4PM in Riverside/Avondale area
Murray Hill Pop-Up Market @ 10AM-4PM off Kingsbury Street
Art in the Park @ 10AM-4PM at Johansen Park in Atlantic Beach
Annual Old Town Art Show @ 10AM-5PM at the St. Francis Field
Spring Market for Makers @ 11AM-4PM at the Glass Factory
Luau Party & Beer Release @ 12PM at the Fishweir Brewing Company
DogFest Jacksonville @ 12-4PM at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion
Rock of Ages @ 12PM & 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre
The Masters @ 3-7PM watch on CBS 47
Feeding Northeast Florida’s Bourbon & Brisket @ 6:30-9PM at Strings Sports Brewery
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 6:35PM at 121 Financial Ballpark
UFC 273 @ 7PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
FSCJ Artist Series: An Officer and a Gentleman @ 8PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
The Music of Cream @ 8PM at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday: April 10, 2022
Annual Old Town Art Show @ 10AM-4PM at the St. Francis Field
Spring Market for Makers @ 11AM-4PM at the Glass Factory
904 Pop-Up @ 11AM-7PM at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion
Blessing of the Fleet @ 12PM in St. Augustine Municipal Marina
RAP 46th Annual Home Tour @ 12PM-4PM in Riverside/Avondale area
Rock of Ages @ 12PM & 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre
The Masters @ 2-7PM watch on CBS 47
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 3:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark
Samantha Fish @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
