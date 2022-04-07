ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Weekend Spotlight: Highlighting the return of baseball, Clay County Fair & Jax River Jams

By Madison Roberts
 1 day ago
Jax River Jams 2021 (https://downtownjacksonville.org)

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — You can enjoy the final days of the Clay County Fair, head over to the 904 Pop-Up event at Jacksonville Beach or enjoy a music festival in Nassau County.

And if you missed the return of the Jax River Jams Series in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday, you’ll have another chance next week. Luckily, dozens of other artists are coming to Northeast Florida over the next few days.

Here are some events highlighted by the WOKV News Team:

Thursday: April 7, 2022

The Masters @ 3-7:30PM watch on CBS 47

Jax River Jams Concert Series @ 5-11PM at the Riverfront Plaza

Rock of Ages @ 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 7:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark

KC and the Sunshine Band @ 7:30PM at the Florida Theatre

Justin Bieber @ 7:30PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena

Joan Osborne @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday: April 8, 2022

The Masters @ 3-7:30PM watch on CBS 47

Rock of Ages @ 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 7:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark

Brothers Osborne @ 7:30PM at Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Joe Rogan @ 8PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena

Henry Rollins @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday: April 9, 2022

B.A.D 5K Fun Run @ 8AM off Gold Club Drive

Betty Griffin Center Run for Peace @ 8AM at St. Johns County Ocean Pier

Second Saturday Arts & Farmers Market @9AM-2PM off San Jose Boulevard

Vintage Flea Market @ 9AM-3PM Driftwood Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Spring Fest @ 10AM-3PM off Bay Street

Riverside Arts Market @ 10AM-3PM under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Mutt Market @ 10AM-3PM at the Jacksonville Humane Society

RAP 46th Annual Home Tour @ 10AM-4PM in Riverside/Avondale area

Murray Hill Pop-Up Market @ 10AM-4PM off Kingsbury Street

Art in the Park @ 10AM-4PM at Johansen Park in Atlantic Beach

Annual Old Town Art Show @ 10AM-5PM at the St. Francis Field

Spring Market for Makers @ 11AM-4PM at the Glass Factory

Luau Party & Beer Release @ 12PM at the Fishweir Brewing Company

DogFest Jacksonville @ 12-4PM at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion

Rock of Ages @ 12PM & 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre

The Masters @ 3-7PM watch on CBS 47

Feeding Northeast Florida’s Bourbon & Brisket @ 6:30-9PM at Strings Sports Brewery

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 6:35PM at 121 Financial Ballpark

UFC 273 @ 7PM at VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

FSCJ Artist Series: An Officer and a Gentleman @ 8PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The Music of Cream @ 8PM at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday: April 10, 2022

Annual Old Town Art Show @ 10AM-4PM at the St. Francis Field

Spring Market for Makers @ 11AM-4PM at the Glass Factory

904 Pop-Up @ 11AM-7PM at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion

Blessing of the Fleet @ 12PM in St. Augustine Municipal Marina

RAP 46th Annual Home Tour @ 12PM-4PM in Riverside/Avondale area

Rock of Ages @ 12PM & 6PM at the Alhambra Theatre

The Masters @ 2-7PM watch on CBS 47

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox @ 3:05PM at 121 Financial Ballpark

Samantha Fish @ 8PM at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

