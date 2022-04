Around one in eight adults in Britain think that, two years on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, life will never return to normal – though nearly one in 10 believe things are already back to how they were.More than half of adults are still avoiding crowded places and spending more time at home, while over three-quarters said they intend to carry on sanitising their hands regularly and wearing face coverings.The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), provide a snapshot of how people’s daily lives have changed since coronavirus first spread across the country in March 2020.The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO