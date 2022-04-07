Boston Prepares to Host 2022 NCAA Frozen Four

The battle for the top prize in men’s college hockey gets underway Thursday evening at Boston's TD Garden in the city's eighth time hosting the national championship. There are no New England teams in this year’s NCAA tournament, so a...
For the second time in the 2021-22 academic calendar year, a Michigan team found itself in the final four of its respective sport. Football had its turn in December, losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl, now hockey is having its turn in the spotlight, facing off against Denver in the Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston.
Michigan faces Denver in the Frozen Four of the NCAA ice hockey Tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022 (4/7/22) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA Tournament, Frozen Four. Who:...
Mayor Michelle Wu announced the next phase in the All Inclusive Boston campaign promoting small businesses and encouraging tourists to visit the city on Monday morning. "This campaign is an invitation to explore everything our city has to offer," she said, including its restaurants, parks, different flavors and diverse communities. "We are so excited to be welcoming people from every corner of our state and across the country and the world."
BOSTON – The spotlight was on Michigan’s hockey team to begin the 2021-22 season and it only shined brighter once the Wolverines reached the NCAA Tournament. With a roster ripe with NHL talent, headlined by a record seven first-round picks, Michigan, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, was the focal point of the college hockey world.
Carter Savoie can’t stop scoring goals. On Thursday night, he scored what might be the biggest of his career as he sent the NCAA’s Denver Pioneers to the Frozen Four championship. With the game tied at 2 and 5:07 into overtime, teammate Bobby Brink threw a puck out...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Childhood dreams do come true. Just ask PC’s Michael Callahan. The former Friars captain recently signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Bruins following a trade with Arizona, which originally drafted the Franklin, Massachusetts, native in 2018. "It's awesome. It's just a dream come...
There was an expectation that the Oregon Ducks were going to land 4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence back in January. He had previously committed to come to Eugene, but after the previous coaching staff left, decided to open up his options. Dan Lanning getting Florence back to Oregon was a major win, but nothing too shocking.
Nobody can say they saw this coming.
On Friday evening, the Ducks landed 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the No. 1 lineman in the 2022 class. Conerly was said to be a lock to the USC Trojans, with On3 giving him a 98% chance to land in...
BOSTON – Michigan’s Mel Pearson has spent 40 years in college hockey as a player and coach. Although this year’s Wolverines team fell short of winning the program’s 10th national title and first since 1998, it left a lasting impression on the Michigan fifth-year head coach.
Panthers prospects will go head-to-head for a chance to play for an NCAA championship when Michigan and Denver face off in the Frozen Four national semifinals at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. In a battle of No. 1 seeds, defenseman Mike Benning, a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in...
Mother Nature strikes again. The MVD Sports Softball Invitational has canceled all games scheduled for Saturday because of inclement weather. Twelve games were scheduled to take place Saturday. Playing at the next level: Ashland's Hailey Lang verbally commits to play softball at Ohio State.
BOSTON – It turns out playoff hockey, no matter the level it’s at, is best won by teams that are willing to play hard, heavy and disciplined. That turned out to be the case at the Men’s Frozen Four in Boston and likely will be the case in the championship game Saturday night.
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls tennis team opened the season at Bowditch Field this afternoon, April 5. The Flyers hosted Braintree High for the home opener. Braintree won 5-0. “Good first match of the season, especially two of the matches going three sets,” said Coach Larry Wilbur. “Good...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for “homophobic language,” the American Hockey League announced Wednesday. Holmstrom, signed to a professional tryout in February, was assessed a game misconduct for using offensive language at the end of the first period...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school power lifting will have its first in person state meet on Saturday. While powerlifting is still new to the state, it is quickly growing and beginning to gain more popularity. 17 high schools from around the state will compete in the meet which will feature 96 boys an 79 girls. […]
Comments / 0