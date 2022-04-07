ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Prepares to Host 2022 NCAA Frozen Four

By John Moroney
NECN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for the top prize in men’s college hockey gets underway Thursday evening at Boston's TD Garden in the city's eighth time hosting the national championship. There are no New England teams in this year’s NCAA tournament, so a...

www.necn.com

