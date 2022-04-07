David Shrigley Will Release Eight Limited Edition Prints

Spy x Family has given fans the best look at the new anime yet with its latest trailer! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the key releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and has been picking up steam with fans in North America ever since Viz Media started to release it with the digital Shonen Jump library. The series is gearing up for a whole new kind of takeover too as the official anime adaptation is scheduled to hit next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting with the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

COMICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO