David Shrigley Will Release Eight Limited Edition Prints

After delivering a collaboration with Motörhead, MIDNIGHT STUDIOS‘ MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. returns to celebrate the iconic nature of Modelo Especial. For the latest release from the ongoing project, designer Shane Gonzales drew from the associated motifs and referenced the design of the classic Modelo bottle. The brand’s distinct visual identity is expressed in the special apparel range comprised of a bomber jacket, hoodies, T-shirts and bucket hat through prominent lion graphics with gold trim and styled text. Accompanying functional accessories include a beer holster, beer sling and butterfly bottle opener.
