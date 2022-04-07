ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Shrigley Will Release Eight Limited Edition Prints

Cover picture for the articleBoth online and at the Shrig Shop in Copenhagen. David Shrigley will release eight new limited edition prints online and at his Shrig Shop brick and mortar in Copenhagen. Each print features a whimsical drawing...

MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. Celebrates the Iconic Nature of Modelo

After delivering a collaboration with Motörhead, MIDNIGHT STUDIOS‘ MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. returns to celebrate the iconic nature of Modelo Especial. For the latest release from the ongoing project, designer Shane Gonzales drew from the associated motifs and referenced the design of the classic Modelo bottle. The brand’s distinct visual identity is expressed in the special apparel range comprised of a bomber jacket, hoodies, T-shirts and bucket hat through prominent lion graphics with gold trim and styled text. Accompanying functional accessories include a beer holster, beer sling and butterfly bottle opener.
Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Easter Cookies

With Daylight Savings Time back in effect and St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, spring is effectively here and that means it's time for Easter treats. To get people into the festive spirit, Pillsbury is bringing back three beloved cookie dough varieties just in time for the holiday — but only for a limited time.
Reservoir Sonograph Chronograph Turns To Vintage Hi-Fi For Inspiration

Reservoir has dropped its first chronograph which takes its design language from vintage analogue audio equipment. The 43mm Reservoir Sonomaster Chronograph features two horizontal retrograde scales on either side of its dial, measuring seconds and date, echoing the two VU meters found on the Luxman M10 MkII stereo amplifier, with its black needles against cream dials.
David Shrigley
Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
One Piece Shares First Look at Dr. Stone Artist's New One-Shot

One Piece has revealed the first look at the special new one-shot manga illustrated by Dr. Stone artist Boichi! As Eiichiro Oda's original manga series kicks off its 25th Anniversary celebration, fans have seen special projects for the franchise pop up in the last few years. One of the most interesting has seen different notable manga creators try their interpretations of One Piece's biggest moments. Previous efforts have included releases from Nisekoi creator Naoshi Komi, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma creators Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, and the artist behind Dr. Stone, Boichi, who is returning for a cool new effort!
Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following the release of its Aeon Flux collaboration, Supreme is now readying its latest team-up with Dickies. Working closely with the American workwear label, the New York imprint put together a collection for Spring 2022. The special range is comprised of a Jacket, Short Sleeve Shirt, Work Pant, Work Short and Belt.
Nike’s Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Is Fit for Performance

Has unveiled its new Pegasus Turbo Next Nature that is geared toward performance. The updated shoe marks the silhouette’s return for the first time since 2019. Continuing Nike’s commitment to environmentally equitable performance footwear, the Pegasus Turbo Next Nature is comprised of at least 50% recycled materials. Specifically, the silhouette utilizes 100% recycled Flyknit yarns for the upper and a midsole that was partly constructed with ZoomX foam scrap materials. Nike’s scrap Flyknit yarn is mixed with water bottle chips to create a fabric that is 70% recycled polyester and 30% excess yarn.
Machine-A Presents Emerging Designer Olivia Rubens' Living "Photosynthesize" Collection

Stavros Karelis‘ London-based concept store Machine-A is renowned for championing emerging talent, being one of the first retailers to stock now-household names such as A-COLD-WALL*, Craig Green, Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, Martine Rose and JW Anderson. Now, it announces its latest endeavor, as it has become the exclusive inaugural stockist of Olivia Rubens.
Wolverine to Partner With Halo on Limited-edition Boot

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine is the latest brand to dip its toe into the gaming field. The Rockford, Mich.-based footwear and apparel company is partnering with 343 Industries, developers of the popular Halo video game, on a new boot inspired by its famous protagonist, the Master Chief.More from WWDA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style MomentsFall 2022 Fashion Trend: Maxi vs MiniMiu Miu Presents Its Latest 'Women's Tale' Film in Los Angeles The new Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief collaboration boot are based on Wolverine’s Hellcat model. Wolverine released a video in August 2020 touting the strength...
Spy x Family Shares New Theme Songs in Latest Trailer

Spy x Family has given fans the best look at the new anime yet with its latest trailer! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the key releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and has been picking up steam with fans in North America ever since Viz Media started to release it with the digital Shonen Jump library. The series is gearing up for a whole new kind of takeover too as the official anime adaptation is scheduled to hit next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting with the Spring 2022 anime schedule.
New Sonic movie poster is a spot-on homage to the Sonic 2 game box art

The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie poster is one big reference to the classic Sonic 2 box art. The artwork, which debuted upon Sonic 2's release 30 years ago, depicts Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik leering over a checkered "2" pulled straight from the classic Sega Genesis cover. Front and center are Sonic and Tails, though the movie poster has them in much more action-oriented poses than the original game.
Spy x Family Readies for Premiere With Slick Posters

Spy x Family is readying for its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has debuted some brand new posters to celebrate! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a major hit among fans when it started its run in Jump+ a couple of years ago, but soon the series will be taking over in a whole new way as the series will be making its official anime debut in just a couple of weeks from the time of this writing. The series is backed by some major studios bringing it to life, so suffice to say it's one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall.
