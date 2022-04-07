ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

3 Yonkers elementary students taken to hospital after eating edible marijuana

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heV8a_0f22TFw800

Three Yonkers elementary school students were taken to the hospital after eating edible marijuana.

According to Yonkers police, a student at the Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School brought what he thought was chocolate to school and shared it with some classmates.

But the chocolate turned out to be edible marijuana and three students who ate the chocolate became sick and were taken to the hospital.

A district spokesperson says when they learn about such situations they work with the police department and do everything to support students and families.

It is unknown how the mix-up happened or who put the marijuana in the chocolate.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller says edibles can pose a big danger to kids for many reasons. "They're not going to eat just one of them. They're going to eat 10 of them because they think it's a piece of chocolate," says Mueller.

Mueller says statistics show states that legalize marijuana are twice as likely to have incidents involving kids.

Now that marijuana is legal in New York, more people may have it in the home - whether it's being used for medicinal or recreational purposes. "People really need to be vigilant about this, but unfortunately we think that this issue is going to get worse because it looks like candy," says Mueller.

School officials say they work with police and give whatever support they can to students and families involved, but people who spoke with News 12 say most of the responsibility should fall on the parents. "They have to be more careful, put it away and make sure that their children do not bring it to school," says Sally Morciglio, grandparent.

"It's just another topic of conversation, and you just need to do your due diligence," says Joe Reaves, parent.

Police say there is very little they can do since marijuana is legal. No charges were filed or arrests were made.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Goshen superintendent: Several students hospitalized after ingesting unknown substance

Several students in Goshen were taken to the hospital Thursday after ingesting an unknown substance, according to the district superintendent. Goshen School District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says the Goshen High School students presented themselves to the school nurse after experiencing symptoms of pale skin, elevated heart rate, slurred speech, unsteady gait, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.
GOSHEN, NY
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
WMBF

Five Scotland County students taken to hospital after school bus wreck

SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a Scotland County school bus on Monday ended with five middle school students at the hospital. Scotland County Schools spokesman David Wells said the five students on bus No. 21 were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for observation. They were considered “ambulatory,” he said.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Kings Park High School Principal Dies Suddenly

A high school principal on Long Island has died unexpectedly. Dr. Karen Lessler, the principal of Kings Park High School in Suffolk County, died, Superintendent Timothy T. Eagen wrote in a message to parents on Tuesday, April 5. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mueller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edible Marijuana#Hospital#Grandparent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy