Poughkeepsie, NY

Police: Poughkeepsie teen missing since Monday

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
State police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Poughkeepsie teen that has been missing since Monday.

Authorities say Joshua N. Cornwall, 15, was last seen at the McDonald’s on 733 Main St. in Poughkeepsie at approximately 2 p.m. on April 4.

He is described as 5’9”, approximately 135 pounds, skinny build with curly/messy black hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker with skinny jeans and Tommy Hilfiger slides/sandals.

If you have any information, please contact police at 845-677-7300.

