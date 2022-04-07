2 men sought for firing shots at couple outside Roosevelt Field mall

Police are searching for the two men who shot at a couple outside the Roosevelt Field mall on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. outside Nordstrom in the garage on the second floor.

News 12 has learned the two men exchanged words with the man and woman before one suspect fired three shots. The victims left the scene prior to police arrival.

Both suspects are described as average build and were wearing all black clothing with masks. They fled the scene in separate black four-door sedans.

The mall went into lockdown after the shooting. All stores but Nordstrom reopened last night. Nordstrom reopened at 10 a.m.