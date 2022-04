The San Diego Toreros have found their next men’s basketball. They have decided to go with a former Purdue assistant. The Toreros are going with Steve Lavin per a report from Dean Straka of 247Sports. Lavin was an assistant at Purdue from 1988-1991. He’s also had 2 stops at UCLA since then, 1st as an assistant (1991-1996) and then as a head coach (1996-2003). The most recent gig he had as a head coach was with St. Johns from 2010-2015. His all-time record as a head coach is 226-133.

