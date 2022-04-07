Just Older Youths: April events, resources for seniors

A man seen taking a photo of the weeping peach trees. (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

EVENTS CALENDARS

MECOSTA COUNTY COA

Hot Meals: Persons age 60 and older, suggested donation is $3.00. Persons younger than age 60, cost is $5.00 .

Mecosta Meal Site: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Activity Center, 12954 80th Ave., Mecosta.

Barryton Meal Site: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Barryton Senior Building, 71 Northern Ave., Barryton.

Meals on Wheels: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hot midday meals delivered to the door of homebound senior citizens in Mecosta County. Suggested donation: $3 for seniors, $5 for non-seniors.

Take and Reheat Meals: Frozen meals available Mondays-Fridays. Call 231-972-2884 to preorder.

Volunteer Recognition Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. April 27. In recognition of all the volunteers who gave of their time in order to

serve area seniors in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Activities: Call 231-972-2884 to sign up.

BINGO: 1 p.m. Fridays

Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays

Chair Dance: 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Scrabble: 1 p.m. Thursdays

Bridge: 12:45 p.m. Mondays

Euchre: 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Pinochle: 12:45 p.m. Thursdays

Healthy Lifestyle: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

EnhanceFitness Zoom: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

EnhanceFitness is hoping to be back in the building in May. Classes will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. The number of participants

each day will be limited, so you must reserve a spot by calling 231-972-2884.

Invasive Species Presentation: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 (Please RSVP)

Music with Mark and Mark: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20

Wood Burning Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19

Medication Disposal Presentation: 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 22

Watercolor Workshop with Joyce Capen: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Music with Vicky Dexter: 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 29

Foot Clinic (No Foot Clinic this month….it’s baby time!)

AARP Tax Program: To scheduled an appointment or for more information, calling the Retired Senior Volunteer Program

(RSVP) at 231-796-4848.

The Salvation Army, 325 Linden St., Big Rapids: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1-April 12

Morton Township Library, 110 S, James St., Mecosta: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 4-April 8

Wheatland Township Library, 207 Michigan Ave., Remus: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 15

BIG RAPIDS PARKS AND RECREATION

Walking Program: 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday through April 28, at Big Rapids Middle School hallways, 500 N. Warren Ave., Big Rapids. Register by calling 231-592-4000 or stopping by Big Rapids City Hall, 226 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.

Senior Fit Time: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 16-April 28, at Style Station, 1619 Catherine St., Big Rapids. A low impact exercising emphasizing cardio, balance and stretching. Bring a mat, water bottle and personal weights. Cost: $2.

Delay the Diseases Fitness for Parkinson's: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18-April 28, at Style Station, 1619 Catherine St., Big Rapids. A fitness class designed to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. Cost: $2.

OSCEOLA COUNTY COA

Hot Lunch: At noon Mondays-Thursdays, both in person and curbside pickup and in person. Call 231-734-5559 no later than 12:30 p.m. the day before to reserve a seat. Suggest donation: $2 per meal, $5.85 for those younger than 60.

Osceola County COA, 732 W. 7th St., Evart.

Meadowview Village Apartments, 802 Mill St., Reed City.

Boomer’s Rendezvous, 213 Neilson, Tustin.

Marion Meal Site, 101 E. Main St., Marion.

Blood Pressure Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon the second Tuesday each month at Meadowview Village and Evart COA; and 10 a.m.-noon the third Tuesday each month at Boomers Rendezvous and Marion Meal Site.

REED CITY SENIORS CENTER

Potluck: 11:30 a.m. first Wednesday each month

Table Games: Fun Bingo at noon Wednesdays; Euchre at noon Thursdays; Regular Bingo at noon Fridays (Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with early birds at 11:30 a.m.)

BARRYTON SENIOR CENTER

Swiss Steak Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m. the last Friday of every month from April-October. Includes dessert.

RESOURCES FOR SENIORS

Mecosta County Organizations

Mecosta County Commission on Aging and Activity Center: 12954 80th Ave., Mecosta. 231-972-2884, Facebook: @MecostaCountySeniorCenter

Barryton Senior Center, 71 Northern Ave., Barryton. 989-382-7244. Facebook: @barrytonseniorcenter

Osceola County Organizations

Osceola County Commission on Aging: 732 W. 7th Street, Evart. 231-734-5559, jhalladay@osceolacoa.org. Facebook: @Osceola.County.COA

Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave., Reed City. 231-832-3340. Facebook: @Reed City Senior Center

Lake County Organizations

St. Ann’s Lake County Senior Services: 690 Ninth St., Baldwin. 231-745-7201. Facebook: @St. Ann’s Lake County Senior Services

Luther Senior Citizens Center: 300 Ash St., Luther. 231-797-5401

Hollister Senior Center: 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. 231-745-3843.

Northwest Lake County Senior Center: 4240 W. 4 Mile Road, Irons. 231-266-5785

