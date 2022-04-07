Just Older Youths: April events, resources for seniors
EVENTS CALENDARS
MECOSTA COUNTY COA
Hot Meals: Persons age 60 and older, suggested donation is $3.00. Persons younger than age 60, cost is $5.00 .
- Mecosta Meal Site: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Activity Center, 12954 80th Ave., Mecosta.
- Barryton Meal Site: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Barryton Senior Building, 71 Northern Ave., Barryton.
Meals on Wheels: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hot midday meals delivered to the door of homebound senior citizens in Mecosta County. Suggested donation: $3 for seniors, $5 for non-seniors.
Take and Reheat Meals: Frozen meals available Mondays-Fridays. Call 231-972-2884 to preorder.
Volunteer Recognition Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. April 27. In recognition of all the volunteers who gave of their time in order to
serve area seniors in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Activities: Call 231-972-2884 to sign up.
- BINGO: 1 p.m. Fridays
- Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays
- Chair Dance: 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
- Scrabble: 1 p.m. Thursdays
- Bridge: 12:45 p.m. Mondays
- Euchre: 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- Pinochle: 12:45 p.m. Thursdays
- Healthy Lifestyle: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
- EnhanceFitness Zoom: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
EnhanceFitness is hoping to be back in the building in May. Classes will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. The number of participants
each day will be limited, so you must reserve a spot by calling 231-972-2884.
- Invasive Species Presentation: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 (Please RSVP)
- Music with Mark and Mark: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20
- Wood Burning Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19
- Medication Disposal Presentation: 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 22
- Watercolor Workshop with Joyce Capen: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28
- Music with Vicky Dexter: 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 29
Foot Clinic (No Foot Clinic this month….it’s baby time!)
AARP Tax Program: To scheduled an appointment or for more information, calling the Retired Senior Volunteer Program
(RSVP) at 231-796-4848.
- The Salvation Army, 325 Linden St., Big Rapids: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1-April 12
- Morton Township Library, 110 S, James St., Mecosta: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 4-April 8
- Wheatland Township Library, 207 Michigan Ave., Remus: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 15
BIG RAPIDS PARKS AND RECREATION
Walking Program: 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday through April 28, at Big Rapids Middle School hallways, 500 N. Warren Ave., Big Rapids. Register by calling 231-592-4000 or stopping by Big Rapids City Hall, 226 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.
Senior Fit Time: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 16-April 28, at Style Station, 1619 Catherine St., Big Rapids. A low impact exercising emphasizing cardio, balance and stretching. Bring a mat, water bottle and personal weights. Cost: $2.
Delay the Diseases Fitness for Parkinson's: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18-April 28, at Style Station, 1619 Catherine St., Big Rapids. A fitness class designed to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease. Cost: $2.
OSCEOLA COUNTY COA
Hot Lunch: At noon Mondays-Thursdays, both in person and curbside pickup and in person. Call 231-734-5559 no later than 12:30 p.m. the day before to reserve a seat. Suggest donation: $2 per meal, $5.85 for those younger than 60.
- Osceola County COA, 732 W. 7th St., Evart.
- Meadowview Village Apartments, 802 Mill St., Reed City.
- Boomer’s Rendezvous, 213 Neilson, Tustin.
- Marion Meal Site, 101 E. Main St., Marion.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 10 a.m.-noon the second Tuesday each month at Meadowview Village and Evart COA; and 10 a.m.-noon the third Tuesday each month at Boomers Rendezvous and Marion Meal Site.
REED CITY SENIORS CENTER
Potluck: 11:30 a.m. first Wednesday each month
Table Games: Fun Bingo at noon Wednesdays; Euchre at noon Thursdays; Regular Bingo at noon Fridays (Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with early birds at 11:30 a.m.)
BARRYTON SENIOR CENTER
Swiss Steak Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m. the last Friday of every month from April-October. Includes dessert.
RESOURCES FOR SENIORS
Mecosta County Organizations
- Mecosta County Commission on Aging and Activity Center: 12954 80th Ave., Mecosta. 231-972-2884, Facebook: @MecostaCountySeniorCenter
- Barryton Senior Center, 71 Northern Ave., Barryton. 989-382-7244. Facebook: @barrytonseniorcenter
Osceola County Organizations
- Osceola County Commission on Aging: 732 W. 7th Street, Evart. 231-734-5559, jhalladay@osceolacoa.org. Facebook: @Osceola.County.COA
- Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave., Reed City. 231-832-3340. Facebook: @Reed City Senior Center
Lake County Organizations
- St. Ann’s Lake County Senior Services: 690 Ninth St., Baldwin. 231-745-7201. Facebook: @St. Ann’s Lake County Senior Services
- Luther Senior Citizens Center: 300 Ash St., Luther. 231-797-5401
- Hollister Senior Center: 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. 231-745-3843.
- Northwest Lake County Senior Center: 4240 W. 4 Mile Road, Irons. 231-266-5785
State, National Organizations
- Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan: 616-456-5664, 888-456-5664, aaainfo@aaawm.org. Online: aaawm.org
- Social Security Administration: 502 N State St., Big Rapids. 800-772-1213. Online: ssa.gov.
Comments / 0