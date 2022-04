The Ravens have five selections in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft. GM Eric DeCosta expects to take players that are ready to make an immediate impact. "My mindset is every guy that we take in the fourth round this year better be playing for us – that’s why we’re taking him," DeCosta said. "That’s our expectation from Day One; they go out here, they hit the ground running, and they play. So, that’s just the way that we look at it. Now, does the data back that up? Probably not, but that’s what we think. That’s what we expect. We make every pick with that type of conviction, so that’s just the way we play the game.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO