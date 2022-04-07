Is Covid Still Keeping You Out of Church? It’s Time to Come Back

This word “Praise” is a good word, but it is thrown around lightly. The meaning of it in this message will take on a whole new meaning. The word “praise” means “the expression of approval or admiration for someone or something; to acclaim.” In Christianity, this is directed to God. Praise is something that we do for our children; when they do something to make us proud or feel good we “express approval” in the form of praise; and it does them good; it lifts their spirits and encourages them to continue to do good; I think that we need to do this more; highlight the good more than we do the bad; “Praise” is an acclamation, our approval to God for who he is and what he has done. It’s because of his person. But “praise” is something else, it is more than that; it’s what we do, how we live, and how we love that really expresses our praise; and it is this kind of praise that God is looking for; in this season of Lent, let us examine first of all how we praise and worship and when that praise is acceptable to God. Because all praise and worship is not acceptable. Community, when we think about “praise” we think about the emotions of our heart and the emotions of the worship service; that time when we express, when we make a lot of noise verbally with our mouths in verbal praises in songs and worship to the Lord; the statement “give God a praise” to some it means dancing in the spirit, waving of the hands, worship singing, verbally saying hallelujah and other emotional expressions; to them it means making a joyful noise unto the Lord all ye lands” as the scripture says (Ps. 100:1); and oh how true that is; he alone deserves the honor, and he alone deserves the praise; nobody but him! community, I am a worshipper and I do give God the praise privately and publicly; I love expressing myself in a dance in the form of praise and worship singing, and some of you do as well; that’s who we are; as the 150 Psalm calls us, we are to praise him with the loud sounding cymbals (vs 5); everything that is breathing ought to praise the Lord; but in this message “praise” is not an emotion, praise is what we do or what we don’t do; it’s to alarm us and perhaps shock some when I say there are some worship and praise that God don’t want! some praise and worship that he will not accept; which poses us to ask the question “What is my praise? And what is my worship?” see, community praise, real praise is not just an emotion; in fact it don’t even start there; it’s not just an experience; oh no, real praise is much more than that; it’s from the heart carried out in our acts; we do that every single day; and if our acts don’t match our emotion then God will not accept our worship or our praise I don’t care how loud we sing or how much we worship! in other words we cannot come into the presence of God with stained hands and expect for him to receive our worship; disobedient Christians cannot come into the presence of God and God receive their worship; my community friends in this age of the church we put more emphasis on the emotion part at church than what we do and live the other 6 days a week; you know it seems everywhere we go the most important thing that some worship leaders emphasize is “everybody giving God praise” in the sanctuary; they emphasize emotional worship; and that’s fine, but God wants living worship! And that’s our everyday life… The kind where our lives bring glory to him; For example, we can’t walk around with anger in our bosom, mad with somebody, have an unforgiven spirit and then come into the presence of God and worship and praise; oh, we can sing with the choir and wave our hands but all we are doing is fanning the air because our worship to God is unacceptable! We can’t live like the world all week, curse, fuss, fight, live together with a man or woman outside of marriage, turn it off on Sunday morning and expect God to accept our worship; when we live like that our hands are stained so that when we lift them up in praise it is not acceptable to God; friends, don’t get me wrong this morning I say this in love that none of us are perfect Christians; and you don’t have to be perfect to offer up praise and worship to God; for then all of us would be disqualified, but it is a conscious choice despite our faults and failures to live for Christ each and every day; it’s a conscious choice to “present our bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God which is our reasonable service (Rom. 12:1,2).” That’s what worship is; if we are not merciful, if we are not kind and Christlike, if we use our bodies for anything other than God’s glory, if we don’t help the brethren or help somebody that needs help or we that are spiritual don’t restore a brother that has fallen in the spirit of meekness (Gal. 6:1), then our worship and our praise is not acceptable to God! Community, our lives are our worship. That’s real worship. Let’s give him the true praise that he deserves.

