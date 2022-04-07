ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Commander to Axiom crew: Don't forget to have fun amid work

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
The first all-civilian crew to visit the International Space Station is ready for 10 days of work, but the one former astronaut commanding the Axiom Space mission wants the three space rookies to remember to enjoy themselves.

“I’m a little worried that they’re working too hard while they’re up there. I want to see the smile on their face when they get to orbit,” said commander and now Axiom Space employee Michael López-Alegría, who has flown on three space shuttle missions as well as previously spent 215 days aboard the ISS when he was with NASA.

He’s flying with three other civilians — Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe — who each paid Axiom Space $55 million for the 10-day mission dubbed AX-1 set to launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A on Friday at 11:17 a.m. They are hitching a ride with SpaceX on its Crew Dragon Endeavour.

Space Launch Delta 45′s weather squadron forecasts good weather with a 90% chance for good conditions.

The plan is to dock with the ISS on Saturday after which all four members will take part in a rigorous schedule that includes performing 25 experiments that will take more than a 100 hours of their eight days on board before returning to Earth to splash down off the coast of Florida.

“I want them to come home feeling like they accomplished their checklist and their mission and their work plan, but most of all, that they had a wonderful experience,” said López-Alegría. “[It’s] a tough needle to thread, but I’m confident we’re on the right track.”

This journey is different than when multimillionaires paid for trips to the ISS starting with Dennis Tito in 2002. Axiom Space’s pitch to NASA combined the desire of those who can afford such a trip with the long-term goal of building out its own space station.

Connor, who holds the title of pilot for the mission is an Ohio native, but as an entrepreneur once earned a lot of money with his Orlando Computer Corp. venture in the late 1980s. He made a lot more money in real estate with his Connor Group. He takes his role on this mission seriously.

“I think I speak for all of us that we understand this first civilian mission is a big honor and a big opportunity, but with that comes a big responsibility — that is to execute the mission correctly and successfully,” he said during a conference call with his crew mates last week.

He also pointed out the training efforts his group has endured to take part in this.

“I think it’s important to address the difference between space tourists and private astronauts. Our feeling is with space tourists, they’ll spend 10 or 15 hours training for five to 10 minutes in space. And by the way, that’s fine. In our case, depending upon our role, we’ve spent anywhere from 750 to over 1,000 hours training,” he said.

A slew of experiments

Planned experiments cover a lot of health issues, including the effects of microgravity on brain tissue, heart health, senescent cells (cells that have stopped dividing) and eyesight. Technology demonstrations are also on tap including app-based 3D projections from space to Earth and the use of small magnetized shapes that could be used for construction in space.

The group also plans a lot of educational outreach when on board.

“The hope there is that ... we can in our own small way inspire them to consider space, consider careers in space,” Connor said.

He’s also bringing a little history in deference to his home state.

“I’m very proud of being from Ohio,” he said. “Obviously, there’s been a number of astronauts from there.”

He said he would taking items from Neil Armstrong’s museum and a piece of cloth from the Wrights Brothers’ 1903 Kitty Hawk plane. Orville and Wilbur Wright were born in Dayton, Ohio, where Connor lives.

Stibbe, an Israeli native, is bringing a sobering remembrance of the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster that took the lives of seven including Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space. Stibbe, a former pilot in the Israeli Air Force, once flew under the command of Ramon.

“Very emotional. He was a good friend,” Stibbe said. “On that tragic day of the accident, I was at the squadron, watched with all the Israeli people, and it was a very painful day.”

He said he would be taking a copy of Ramon’s diary from Colombia that somehow survived the disaster, as well as a song written by his son and a “beautiful painting painted by his daughter Noa of pages falling out of the sky.”

Stibbe will become the second Israeli in space, and first on the ISS.

Pathy, who founded an investment company based in Montreal, will become the 12th Canadian to go to space.

“I’m especially pumped about about my on-orbit activities and research,” he said. “I’ve got a full slate of activities in areas that I’m deeply passionate about — health sciences, innovation and technology, education, the environment.”

He’ll be performing experiments for Canadian-based hospitals, universities and The Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

“So just want to say thanks to the various organizations and, of course, many individuals who helped get us here. We’re praying for success and ready to go,” he said. “Light it up.”

The experiment-heavy approach to the ISS visits is part of Axiom Space’s business plan looking to contribute to NASA’s needs and pave the way for a legitimate low-Earth orbit economy, said company president and CEO Michael Suffredini, who was NASA’s program manager for the ISS for 10 years before he retired in 2015. The company won a contract to begin sending up its own modules to connect to the ISS starting in late 2024.

“These flights do give us the opportunity to work together with NASA and crews to practice if you will, flying humans in space together with international partners of the ISS,” said Suffredini, noting that once it has two modules on orbit, the company can support its own eight-person crew.

