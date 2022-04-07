ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy Lead 2022 APRA Awards Nominations

By Lars Brandle
 1 day ago

With four nominations, The Kid LAROI has the head start leading into the 2022 APRA Music Awards, set to be held next month in Melbourne.

LAROI, the high-flying teenage singer and rapper, is shortlisted for the first time in the peer-voted song of the year category for “Stay,” his global hit with Justin Bieber .

“Stay” topped the singles charts in Australia and the United States, where it has led the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. Indeed, “Stay” is a record-setter in the U.S., by logging 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2, more than any other in the chart’s history.

He’s also nominated for most performed Australian work and hip-hop/rap work (both for “Without You”), and his “My City” collaboration with Sydney OneFour collective is also a chance for the hip-hop/rap category.

The Kid (real name Charlton Howard) was named breakthrough songwriter of the year at the 2021 APRAs , and was the youngest winner on the night. He was also nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards in the new artist category, eventually losing out to Olivia Rodrigo.

Close behind on the 2022 APRAs shortlist is Vance Joy , with three nominations. The homegrown singer and songwriter is nominated for most performed Australian work, most performed alternative work for “Missing Piece,” and most performed pop work as a co-writer on “You” with Benny Blanco and Marshmello.

Genesis Owusu has two chances to add to his impressive collection of industry silverware, accumulated over the past six months.

The funk master makes his APRA debut for “The Other Black Dog,” which is co-written by Michael Di Francesco, Andrew Klippel and Julian Sudek, and he’s nominated for the coveted song of the year prize.

Owusu has been on a tear, snagging ARIA Awards, a Rolling Stone Australia award, the Australian Music Prize and triple j’s J Award for his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth , and taking out the 2021 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, all in quick succession.

The rising Canberra star is also nominated for the APRA Award for breakthrough songwriter of the year, a bumper crop that includes Budjerah , Masked Wolf and Brisbane-based bedroom pop artist Sycco , a two-time winner at the 2022 Queensland Music Awards .

Announced Thursday (April 7), the APRA Awards shortlist for the first time features the names of ARIA and A2IM Libera Award-winning punk outfit Amyl and The Sniffers , and Grammy-nominated future soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote .

The 40th annual edition of the APRA Music Awards will be held May 3 at Melbourne Town Hall, co-hosted by Julia Zemiro and R&B/ soul work nominee Jerome Farah (for “Vibrate”). Musical Director François Tétaz will curate the live performances for the evening.

Established in 1982, the Australasian Performing Right Association’s annual songwriters’ ceremony is one of the Australian music industry’s most treasured events, a worthy counterpart to Britain’s Ivor Novello Awards.

For more information visit the APRA website .

Full list of nominees for the 2022 APRA Music Awards@


Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title:                First Nation
Artist:               Midnight Oil feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith
Writers:            Rob Hirst / Tasman Keith*
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing / SFM Publishing*

Title:                Guided by Angels
Artist:               Amyl and The Sniffers
Writers:            Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Title:                Red Room
Artist:               Hiatus Kaiyote
Writers:            Paul Bender / Simon Mavin / Perrin Moss / Naomi Saalfield
Publisher:        Universal Music Publishing

Title:                STAY
Artist:               The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers:            The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /
Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ /
Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*
Publishers:      Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /
Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /
Native Tongue Music Publishing#

Title:                The Other Black Dog
Artist:               Genesis Owusu
Writers:            Genesis Owusu / Michael Di Francesco* / Andrew Klippel^ / Julian Sudek*
Publishers:       Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs / Kobalt Music Publishing
obo Future Classic* / Mushroom Music obo Ourness Songs^

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer:            Budjerah
Publisher:        Mushroom Music

Writer:            Genesis Owusu
Publishers:      Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

Writer:            Khaled Rohaim
Publishers:      Universal Music Publishing / BMG

Writers:          Tyron Hapi & Harry Michael* pka Masked Wolf
Publishers: BMG / Warner Chappell Music*

Writer:            Sycco
Publisher:        Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work

Title:               Fly Away
Artist:              Tones And I
Writer:             Toni Watson
Publisher:        Kobalt Music Publishing

Title:               Head & Heart
Artist:               Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers:           Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* /
Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# /
Lewis Thompson+
Publishers:      Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* /
Mushroom Music^  / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Title:                Love On Display
Artist:               Guy Sebastian
Writers:            Guy Sebastian* / Julian Bunetta^ / Ian Franzino / Andrew Haas^ /
John Ryan^
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

Title:                Missing Piece
Artist:               Vance Joy
Writers:            Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers:       Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Title:                Without You
Artist:               The Kid LAROI
Writers:            The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title:               C’Mon
Artist:               Amy Shark feat. Travis Barker
Writers:            Amy Shark / Travis Barker*
Publishers:       Mushroom Music / BMG*

Title:               Falling Up
Artist:               Dean Lewis
Writers:            Dean Lewis / Thomas Barnes^ / Hayden Calnin* / Peter Kelleher^ /
Benjamin Kohn^ / Philip Plested+
Publishers:       Kobalt Music Publishing / Gaga Music* / BMG^ / Sony Music Publishing+

Title: Masterpiece
Artist:              The Rubens
Writers:           Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Samuel Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis
Publisher:        Mushroom Music

Title:               Missing Piece
Artist:               Vance Joy
Writers:            Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers:       Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Title:                Reality Check Please
Artist:               Lime Cordiale
Writers:            Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / David Haddad^
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title:               Catch Me
Artist:              Robbie Miller
Writer:             Robbie Miller

Title:                Hungry Heart
Artist:               Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald
Writers:            Josh Teskey / Ash Grunwald
Publisher:         Mushroom Music

Title:                Letting Go
Artist:               Ziggy Alberts
Writer:              Ziggy Alberts
Publisher:         Kobalt Music Publishing

Title:                Power Without Greed
Artist:               The Bamboos
Writers:            Kylie Auldist / Lance Ferguson
Publisher:        BMG

Title:               Stoney Creek
Artist:               Xavier Rudd
Writer:             Xavier Rudd
Publisher:        Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title:                Breakups
Artist:               Seaforth
Writers:            Cameron Bedell / Thomas Jordan / Liz Rose / Mitchell Thompson
Publisher:        Warner Chappell Music

Title:                Come Turn Me On
Artist:               Casey Barnes
Writers:            Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*
Publishers:       Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title:                Dig
Artist:               Fanny Lumsden
Writers:            Fanny Lumsden* / Benjamin Corbett / Dan Freeman
Publisher:        Cooking Vinyl Publishing*

Title:               Love Songs Ain’t For Us
Artist:               Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban
Writers:            Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*
Publishers:       Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title:              Short Lived Love
Artist:              Brad Cox
Writer:             Brad Cox
Publisher:       Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title:               Get on the Beers
Artist:               Mashd N Kutcher feat. Dan Andrews
Writers:           Adam Morris / Matthew Ough
Publisher:        BMG

Title:               Head & Heart
Artist:               Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers:            Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* /
Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# /
Lewis Thompson+
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* /
Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Title:                Let’s Love
Artist:               David Guetta & SIA
Writers:            Sia Furler* / David Guetta^ / Giorgio Tuinfort / Marcus van Wattum
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing* / Origin Music Publishing^

Title:                Nothing to Love About Love
Artist:               Peking Duk & The Wombats
Writers:            Adam Hyde* / Matthew Murphy^ / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Tyler Spry
Publishers:       BMG* / Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title:                 River
Artist:                PNAU & Ladyhawke
Writers:             Phillipa Brown* / Nick Littlemore^ / Sam Littlemore+ / Peter Mayes^
Publishers:        BMG* / Universal Music Publishing^ / 120 Music Publishing+

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title:               Loyalty
Artist:               HP Boyz
Writers:            Samoa Fune / Nepomsein Irakunda / Savelio Mika / Augustino Taito

Title:               My City
Artist:               OneFour & The Kid LAROI
Writers:            Isaac De Boni / Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Michael Mule /
Subhaan Rahman^ / Khaled Rohaim+ / The Kid LAROI* / Solo Tohi* /
Willie Tafa / Keanu Torres*
Publishers:      Sony Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ /
Universal/MCA Music Publishing+

Title:                Send It
Artist:               Hooligan Hefs
Writers:            Kiril Ivanovski / Simeona Malagamaalii*
Publishers:       BMG / Mushroom Music*

Title:                Stand For
Artist: ChillinIT feat Lisi
Writers:            Benjamin Sutton* / Blake Turnell^ / Rilind Kocinaj / Tahlis Poasa
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

Title:                Without You
Artist:               The Kid LAROI
Writers:            The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Most Performed Pop Work

Title:               Dramatic
Artist:               Cat & Calmell
Writers:            Cat Stratton / Calmell Teagle / Andrew Hopkins*
Publisher:        Universal Music Publishing*

Title:               Fly Away
Artist:               Tones And I
Writer:             Toni Watson
Publisher:        Kobalt Music Publishing

Title:                Josh
Artist:               Peach PRC
Writers:            Sharlee Curnow* / Liam Quinn
Publisher:        Kobalt Music Publishing*

Title:                Love On Display
Artist:               Guy Sebastian
Writers:            Guy Sebastian / Julian Bunetta* / Ian Franzino* / Andrew Haas* /
John Ryan*
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Title:               You
Artist:               Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy
Writers:            Vance Joy+ / Benny Blanco* / Marshmello^ / Caroline Pennell^ /
Blake Slatkin*
Publishers:      Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing+ /
Universal/MCA Music Publishing*/ Kobalt Music Publishing^

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title:                Higher
Artist:               Budjerah
Writers:            Matt Corby / Budjerah*
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Title:                How?
Artist:               Youngn Lipz
Writers:            Filipo Faaoloii / Peter Klappas

Title:                Made for Silence
Artist:               Miiesha
Writers:            Miiesha Young* / Lucian Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins /
Jordan Panasewych^
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing* / BMG^

Title:                Please U
Artist:               Becca Hatch
Writers:            Becca Hatch / Isaia Atoni* / Jakiel Fuimaono* / Jamie Muscat /
Edward Tafa* / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi^
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^

Title:               Vibrate
Artist:               Jerome Farah
Writer:             Jerome Farah
Publisher:        Mushroom Music

Most Performed Rock Work

Title:                Flesh and Blood
Artist:               Jimmy Barnes
Writers:            Jimmy Barnes / Mark Lizotte*
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Title:                Lots of Nothing
Artist:               Spacey Jane
Writers:            Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane
Publishers:       Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Title:                Shot in the Dark
Artist:               AC/DC
Writers:            Angus Young / Malcolm Young
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation

Title:                The Angel of 8 th Avenue
Artist:               Gang of Youths
Writers:            Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden/ Jung Kim /
David Le’aupepe*
Publisher:        Universal Music Publishing*

Title:                The Waterboy
Artist:               You Am I
Writer:             Tim Rogers
Publisher:        Universal Music Publishing

Most Performed International Work

Title:               drivers license
Artist:               Olivia Rodrigo
Writers:            Olivia Rodrigo / Daniel Nigro
Publisher:        Sony Music Publishing

Title:                Lasting Lover
Artist:               Sigala & James Arthur
Writers:            James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ /
Benjamin Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# /
Andrew Vanwyngarden*
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ /
Kobalt Music Publishing#

Title:               Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Artist:               Lil Nas X
Writers:            Lil Nas X * / Denzel Baptiste^ / David Biral^ / Omer Fedi^ / Rosario Lenzo^
Publishers:       Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^

Title:               Take You Dancing
Artist:               Jason Derulo
Writers:            Jason Derulo / Teemu Brunila* / Shawn Charles / Emanuel Kiriakou^ /
Sarah Solovay#
Publishers:       Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing* /
Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#

Title:               The Business
Artist:               Tiësto
Writers:            Tiësto / James Bell* / Julia Karlsson^ / Anton Rundberg^
Publishers:       Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG* / Warner Chappell Music^

