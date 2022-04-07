The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy Lead 2022 APRA Awards Nominations

Click here to read the full article.

With four nominations, The Kid LAROI has the head start leading into the 2022 APRA Music Awards, set to be held next month in Melbourne.

LAROI, the high-flying teenage singer and rapper, is shortlisted for the first time in the peer-voted song of the year category for “Stay,” his global hit with Justin Bieber .

“Stay” topped the singles charts in Australia and the United States, where it has led the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks. Indeed, “Stay” is a record-setter in the U.S., by logging 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2, more than any other in the chart’s history.

He’s also nominated for most performed Australian work and hip-hop/rap work (both for “Without You”), and his “My City” collaboration with Sydney OneFour collective is also a chance for the hip-hop/rap category.

The Kid (real name Charlton Howard) was named breakthrough songwriter of the year at the 2021 APRAs , and was the youngest winner on the night. He was also nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards in the new artist category, eventually losing out to Olivia Rodrigo.

Close behind on the 2022 APRAs shortlist is Vance Joy , with three nominations. The homegrown singer and songwriter is nominated for most performed Australian work, most performed alternative work for “Missing Piece,” and most performed pop work as a co-writer on “You” with Benny Blanco and Marshmello.

Genesis Owusu has two chances to add to his impressive collection of industry silverware, accumulated over the past six months.

The funk master makes his APRA debut for “The Other Black Dog,” which is co-written by Michael Di Francesco, Andrew Klippel and Julian Sudek, and he’s nominated for the coveted song of the year prize.

Owusu has been on a tear, snagging ARIA Awards, a Rolling Stone Australia award, the Australian Music Prize and triple j’s J Award for his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth , and taking out the 2021 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, all in quick succession.



The rising Canberra star is also nominated for the APRA Award for breakthrough songwriter of the year, a bumper crop that includes Budjerah , Masked Wolf and Brisbane-based bedroom pop artist Sycco , a two-time winner at the 2022 Queensland Music Awards .

Announced Thursday (April 7), the APRA Awards shortlist for the first time features the names of ARIA and A2IM Libera Award-winning punk outfit Amyl and The Sniffers , and Grammy-nominated future soul outfit Hiatus Kaiyote .

The 40th annual edition of the APRA Music Awards will be held May 3 at Melbourne Town Hall, co-hosted by Julia Zemiro and R&B/ soul work nominee Jerome Farah (for “Vibrate”). Musical Director François Tétaz will curate the live performances for the evening.

Established in 1982, the Australasian Performing Right Association’s annual songwriters’ ceremony is one of the Australian music industry’s most treasured events, a worthy counterpart to Britain’s Ivor Novello Awards.

For more information visit the APRA website .

Full list of nominees for the 2022 APRA Music Awards@



Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year



Title: First Nation

Artist: Midnight Oil feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith

Writers: Rob Hirst / Tasman Keith*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / SFM Publishing*



Title: Guided by Angels

Artist: Amyl and The Sniffers

Writers: Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson



Title: Red Room

Artist: Hiatus Kaiyote

Writers: Paul Bender / Simon Mavin / Perrin Moss / Naomi Saalfield

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing



Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* /

Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ /

Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* /

Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ /

Native Tongue Music Publishing#



Title: The Other Black Dog

Artist: Genesis Owusu

Writers: Genesis Owusu / Michael Di Francesco* / Andrew Klippel^ / Julian Sudek*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs / Kobalt Music Publishing

obo Future Classic* / Mushroom Music obo Ourness Songs^



Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year



Writer: Budjerah

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Writer: Genesis Owusu

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs



Writer: Khaled Rohaim

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG



Writers: Tyron Hapi & Harry Michael* pka Masked Wolf

Publishers: BMG / Warner Chappell Music*



Writer: Sycco

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Most Performed Australian Work



Title: Fly Away

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing



Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* /

Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# /

Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* /

Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#



Title: Love On Display

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian* / Julian Bunetta^ / Ian Franzino / Andrew Haas^ /

John Ryan^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^



Title: Missing Piece

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Without You

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*



Most Performed Alternative Work



Title: C’Mon

Artist: Amy Shark feat. Travis Barker

Writers: Amy Shark / Travis Barker*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / BMG*



Title: Falling Up

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Thomas Barnes^ / Hayden Calnin* / Peter Kelleher^ /

Benjamin Kohn^ / Philip Plested+

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Gaga Music* / BMG^ / Sony Music Publishing+



Title: Masterpiece

Artist: The Rubens

Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Samuel Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Title: Missing Piece

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Reality Check Please

Artist: Lime Cordiale

Writers: Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / David Haddad^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^



Most Performed Blues & Roots Work



Title: Catch Me

Artist: Robbie Miller

Writer: Robbie Miller



Title: Hungry Heart

Artist: Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald

Writers: Josh Teskey / Ash Grunwald

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Title: Letting Go

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing



Title: Power Without Greed

Artist: The Bamboos

Writers: Kylie Auldist / Lance Ferguson

Publisher: BMG



Title: Stoney Creek

Artist: Xavier Rudd

Writer: Xavier Rudd

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Most Performed Country Work



Title: Breakups

Artist: Seaforth

Writers: Cameron Bedell / Thomas Jordan / Liz Rose / Mitchell Thompson

Publisher: Warner Chappell Music



Title: Come Turn Me On

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Kaci Brown* / Samuel Gray*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Kobalt Music Publishing*



Title: Dig

Artist: Fanny Lumsden

Writers: Fanny Lumsden* / Benjamin Corbett / Dan Freeman

Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing*



Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us

Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban

Writers: Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*



Title: Short Lived Love

Artist: Brad Cox

Writer: Brad Cox

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work



Title: Get on the Beers

Artist: Mashd N Kutcher feat. Dan Andrews

Writers: Adam Morris / Matthew Ough

Publisher: BMG



Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* /

Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# /

Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* /

Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#



Title: Let’s Love

Artist: David Guetta & SIA

Writers: Sia Furler* / David Guetta^ / Giorgio Tuinfort / Marcus van Wattum

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Origin Music Publishing^



Title: Nothing to Love About Love

Artist: Peking Duk & The Wombats

Writers: Adam Hyde* / Matthew Murphy^ / Reuben Styles-Richards* / Tyler Spry

Publishers: BMG* / Kobalt Music Publishing^



Title: River

Artist: PNAU & Ladyhawke

Writers: Phillipa Brown* / Nick Littlemore^ / Sam Littlemore+ / Peter Mayes^

Publishers: BMG* / Universal Music Publishing^ / 120 Music Publishing+



Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work



Title: Loyalty

Artist: HP Boyz

Writers: Samoa Fune / Nepomsein Irakunda / Savelio Mika / Augustino Taito



Title: My City

Artist: OneFour & The Kid LAROI

Writers: Isaac De Boni / Spencer Magalogo* / Jerome Misa* / Michael Mule /

Subhaan Rahman^ / Khaled Rohaim+ / The Kid LAROI* / Solo Tohi* /

Willie Tafa / Keanu Torres*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ /

Universal/MCA Music Publishing+



Title: Send It

Artist: Hooligan Hefs

Writers: Kiril Ivanovski / Simeona Malagamaalii*

Publishers: BMG / Mushroom Music*



Title: Stand For

Artist: ChillinIT feat Lisi

Writers: Benjamin Sutton* / Blake Turnell^ / Rilind Kocinaj / Tahlis Poasa

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^



Title: Without You

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*



Most Performed Pop Work



Title: Dramatic

Artist: Cat & Calmell

Writers: Cat Stratton / Calmell Teagle / Andrew Hopkins*

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*



Title: Fly Away

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing



Title: Josh

Artist: Peach PRC

Writers: Sharlee Curnow* / Liam Quinn

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing*



Title: Love On Display

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Julian Bunetta* / Ian Franzino* / Andrew Haas* /

John Ryan*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*



Title: You

Artist: Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy+ / Benny Blanco* / Marshmello^ / Caroline Pennell^ /

Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing+ /

Universal/MCA Music Publishing*/ Kobalt Music Publishing^



Most Performed R&B / Soul Work



Title: Higher

Artist: Budjerah

Writers: Matt Corby / Budjerah*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*



Title: How?

Artist: Youngn Lipz

Writers: Filipo Faaoloii / Peter Klappas



Title: Made for Silence

Artist: Miiesha

Writers: Miiesha Young* / Lucian Blomkamp* / Stephen Collins /

Jordan Panasewych^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / BMG^



Title: Please U

Artist: Becca Hatch

Writers: Becca Hatch / Isaia Atoni* / Jakiel Fuimaono* / Jamie Muscat /

Edward Tafa* / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^



Title: Vibrate

Artist: Jerome Farah

Writer: Jerome Farah

Publisher: Mushroom Music



Most Performed Rock Work



Title: Flesh and Blood

Artist: Jimmy Barnes

Writers: Jimmy Barnes / Mark Lizotte*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*



Title: Lots of Nothing

Artist: Spacey Jane

Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process



Title: Shot in the Dark

Artist: AC/DC

Writers: Angus Young / Malcolm Young

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation



Title: The Angel of 8 th Avenue

Artist: Gang of Youths

Writers: Dominik Borzestowski / Maxwell Dunn / Thomas Hobden/ Jung Kim /

David Le’aupepe*

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*



Title: The Waterboy

Artist: You Am I

Writer: Tim Rogers

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing



Most Performed International Work



Title: drivers license

Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Writers: Olivia Rodrigo / Daniel Nigro

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing



Title: Lasting Lover

Artist: Sigala & James Arthur

Writers: James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ /

Benjamin Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# /

Andrew Vanwyngarden*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ /

Kobalt Music Publishing#



Title: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Artist: Lil Nas X

Writers: Lil Nas X * / Denzel Baptiste^ / David Biral^ / Omer Fedi^ / Rosario Lenzo^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^



Title: Take You Dancing

Artist: Jason Derulo

Writers: Jason Derulo / Teemu Brunila* / Shawn Charles / Emanuel Kiriakou^ /

Sarah Solovay#

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing* /

Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#



Title: The Business

Artist: Tiësto

Writers: Tiësto / James Bell* / Julia Karlsson^ / Anton Rundberg^

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / BMG* / Warner Chappell Music^