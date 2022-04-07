ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huhY0_0f22PVxM00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight.

Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street.

A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Gary police search for woman linked to I-65 crash

Police say evidence found at the scene indicated the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

“There is indication from what we found here on the scene that there may have been some sort of marijuana transaction going on during this incident,” said IMPD Capt. Kerry Buckner.

A witness told police a vehicle drive off right after the shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Chevy Impala or Malibu. Police say the victim may have been getting in or out of it when he was shot.

“It looks like he may have been either getting out the vehicle or leaving the vehicle when this happened. So it appears that the shooting may have occurred from the vehicle,” said Buckner.

IMPD believes the suspect may have been headed toward the east side of the city, although officers will continue to investigate downtown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

patnancy2
1d ago

Indiana needs to wake up the states that have made marijuana legal do not have these types of killings.

Reply
4
Related
FOX59

IMPD releases suspect images in 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a 2021 shooting on Indy’s east side. Police say a man was found shot in the 2000 block of E. Michigan Street on June 26, 2021. He was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Gary police search for woman linked to I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65. Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2. Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN. A […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Impd#Downtown Indianapolis#Marijuana#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
WLWT 5

Missing Indiana runaway found dead along bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to a bike trail on Monday for a report of a body found. Video above: Daily Dose Podcast: Zelensky to speak to Congress, Pfizer fourth...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy