IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight.

Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street.

A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say evidence found at the scene indicated the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

“There is indication from what we found here on the scene that there may have been some sort of marijuana transaction going on during this incident,” said IMPD Capt. Kerry Buckner.

A witness told police a vehicle drive off right after the shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Chevy Impala or Malibu. Police say the victim may have been getting in or out of it when he was shot.

“It looks like he may have been either getting out the vehicle or leaving the vehicle when this happened. So it appears that the shooting may have occurred from the vehicle,” said Buckner.

IMPD believes the suspect may have been headed toward the east side of the city, although officers will continue to investigate downtown.

