Politics

Kremlin says it will decide on Putin's G20 participation based on how events unfold

 1 day ago
April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it would make a decision on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a G20 summit later this year in Indonesia based on how events evolve.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about calls by some leaders of G20 countries to exclude Putin from the summit over his decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"We will clarify this, after all Indonesia is the organiser," said Peskov.

Russia's ambassador to Indonesia said last month that Putin intended to travel to the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the G20 summit in November despite opposition from Western countries in the group.

