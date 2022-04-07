Indonesia c.bank sees end-2022 inflation at near 4% - deputy governor

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank expects 2022 inflation to be at the upper bound of its target range or near 4% due to pressures from high global commodity prices, deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo told a seminar on Thursday.

"We are quite sure that even though the challenge from global inflation is big, until the end of the year, inflation will remain within target of 2% to 4%. Maybe at the upper end of 4%," Dody said.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo

