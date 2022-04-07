ByFusion Partnership with Gov. Guam

Click here to read the full article. The grant will be used to develop an innovative system to enhance traceability of the leather value chain in Brazil. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalJust How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?Ecco's New NYC Studio Looks to Instill a 'Different' POVLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO