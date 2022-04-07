ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Floatilla fundraiser returns to Inner Harbor for 2022

 1 day ago
The annual Baltimore Floatilla is returning to the Inner Harbor for a fifth year this summer.

The event is hosted by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and raises money for the Healthy Harbor Initiative, which provides a roadmap to clean up the harbor and its waterways.

This year, Floatilla is returning with a pirate-themed treasure hunt.

Experienced paddlers, including those on kayaks, canoes, and standup paddleboards will be given a map directing them to "treasure spots" around the harbor where they can collect special coins that can be redeemed for prizes.

All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and breakfast provided by THB Bagelry and Deli.

Floatilla will take place on Saturday, June 4, but registration closes on Tuesday, May 31.

You can learn more about this year's fundraiser and sign up here .

