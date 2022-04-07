Fermilab’s new leader will become 1st woman to helm center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifteen years ago, a world renowned architect planned to bring the Spire to Chicago a giant luxury condo building with sky high prices.Years later, all that's there is hole in the ground, at a prime spot by the river and the lake. Now, a new project may actually come to life there.After more than a decade as an empty plot, construction is set to start later this year at 400 Lake Shore Drive. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza explained the new tower project Thursday."It's been a civic embarrassment."Before the great recession, in 2007 there was a groundbreaking for what...
