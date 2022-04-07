ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

Crash In Delta

wbnowqct.com
 1 day ago

Delta Police is investigating a crash that injured several people and left some buildings damaged…on US 20A, near Enterprise...

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Simulation Gone Wrong: The Crash Of Delta Air Lines Flight 9877

On March 30, I967, a Delta Air Lines DC-8, registration number N802E, operating as Flight 9877, crashed while landing at New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. The flight was to provide crew training for a captain-trainee and a flight engineer. In addition to the two trainees, a flight engineer-instructor was onboard for a routine proficiency check.
KENNER, LA
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Delta Police
WBRE

Police on scene of homicide investigation in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene of a reported homicide in a Shamokin residence. State Police have blocked off the road in the 400 block of South Vine Street. On the scene are the Northumberland County Corone, local police, and a State Police forensics unit. This is an ongoing incident we […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire Burning On Uninhabited Delta Island

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — A wildfire continued to smolder and release a smoke plume early Wednesday on a small, uninhabited island nestled in the San Joaquin Delta. The Rio Vista Fire Department took to social media to report the fire burning on rural Kimball Island at around 9:15 p.m. Crews were sent to the Antioch Marina to assess the vegetation fire. Since the island is uninhabited with no residences or structures on it, a decision was made not to send crews to the scene to fight the blaze. “Due to limited accessibility the risk to our firefighters preforming aggressive fire attack is not worth the gain of extinguishment,” Rio Vista Fire posted on its Facebook page. East Contra Costa County residents were warned of poor air quality conditions in the surrounding areas. “Due to heavy fuel conditions on the island this fire may be burning for several days,” fire officials posted. Photos showed a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire.
RIO VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy