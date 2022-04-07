Crash In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — A wildfire continued to smolder and release a smoke plume early Wednesday on a small, uninhabited island nestled in the San Joaquin Delta. The Rio Vista Fire Department took to social media to report the fire burning on rural Kimball Island at around 9:15 p.m. Crews were sent to the Antioch Marina to assess the vegetation fire. Since the island is uninhabited with no residences or structures on it, a decision was made not to send crews to the scene to fight the blaze. “Due to limited accessibility the risk to our firefighters preforming aggressive fire attack is not worth the gain of extinguishment,” Rio Vista Fire posted on its Facebook page. East Contra Costa County residents were warned of poor air quality conditions in the surrounding areas. “Due to heavy fuel conditions on the island this fire may be burning for several days,” fire officials posted. Photos showed a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO