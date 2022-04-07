ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Community should have a say': IMPD use-of-force policy may again change under new law

By Lawrence Andrea, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CV7hN_0f22JqwP00

For years, Indianapolis community members have pushed their police department to overhaul its policy dictating how and when officers can use force on civilians. Now, they worry that a new state law will undercut those efforts.

Senate Bill 294, signed into law last month, passed through the Indiana General Assembly largely unnoticed. The measure's language was straightforward: It would add members to the state's Law Enforcement Training Board and give that board the ability to set minimum standards regarding the handling of police pursuits and protests.

The legislation also called for statewide policies governing police use of force and defensive tactics.

But advocates interviewed by IndyStar say they are concerned a uniform, mandated use-of-force policy for law enforcement agencies across Indiana could hamper a years-long push from the community for change in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

'They would have been able to stop it':Nakota Kelly's mother wants DCS to admit wrongdoing

Will the state's policy, they wonder, look like that of Indianapolis or others in rural Indiana?

In recent years, both IMPD and city officials have answered the community, creating a civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board — billed as a step toward increasing transparency and trust — and updating IMPD's use-of-force policies with input from community members. It's efforts like these, some say, that are now in question.

"Our (policy) was driven by Marion County making sure that we have community input, communication with the community, so that that voice was heard from," said Pastor David Greene Sr., president of the civil rights group Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis. "As we move it to a state level, I’m concerned that things are going to get diluted.”

Still, SB294 garnered unanimous support in the General Assembly, receiving backing from the state police union, state police and the sheriff's association. Experts in law enforcement policy, too, told IndyStar the new measure is likely to move many departments forward.

"I don’t think the uniform policies that they would enact are going to be steps backwards for anybody," said Kevin Jowitt, the former Noblesville police chief and an adjunct professor at Indiana University's O'Neill School. "They may look a little bit different, but I think the Law Enforcement Training board will seek policies that represent best practices."

'Continuity and consistency'

The new measure was proposed largely in response to a 2021 report commissioned by the governor that examined Indiana's law enforcement curriculum and training.

Business:Electric vehicles would mean jobs for Indiana, but at what cost to workers, environment?

The little-known board that governs the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has for years set minimum training standards for law enforcement agencies across the state. In fact, SB294 increases the training board's membership to 23, adding the commanders of law enforcement academies, a person representing a minority-owned business and three other civilians from the general public to its ranks.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter, the chair of the board, indicated he felt it was necessary to delve into policy regarding use of force and defensive tactics to ensure officers continue to abide by the rules.

The board, Carter told IndyStar, realized there were "inconsistencies" with how agencies across the state handled critical issues like use of force despite having minimum training standards in place.

"When it comes to continuity and consistency, it’s really important that, no matter what agency you’re from, that there is some stability there," Carter said. "There’s a recognition of what an officer can and cannot do because they’re certified by the Law Enforcement Training Board."

"They’re not certified by their agency," he added. "They’re certified by the board.”

But Indianapolis is unlike other towns in Indiana. It has the largest population and, in turn, more incidents that attract a police response than other places.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey noted IMPD's more than 1,600 officers tend to exceed training standards put in place by the board. He said policy from a state board that largely doesn't have accountability to the citizens of Indianapolis is "something we have to watch and monitor."

Health:As pandemic enters new stage, state health department changes how it reports COVID-19 data

While IMPD Chief Randal Taylor sits on the board, Bailey noted he is "just one voice."

"He should be a very large voice on that considering he leads the largest law enforcement agency in the state of Indiana — the one that has the most complex issues, that deals with the most incidents of violence and crime across the state of Indiana," Bailey said of Taylor.

"My hope is that his voice will carry a lot of weight.”

Changes to policy in 2020

Indianapolis police in July 2020 responded to protests against police brutality and calls for reform by announcing a new set of use-of-force guidelines for the department's officers.

The new policy put an emphasis on de-escalation tactics and updated language to specify that officers should only use force proportionate to the circumstances of a situation.

Previous iterations of IMPD's use-of-force policy allowed officers to use "reasonable force" if they believed it necessary. The guidelines adopted in 2020 more clearly defined when an officer could use deadly force and, in some areas, went further — including putting a ban on chokeholds.

Those efforts, however, are not new to law enforcement agencies in recent years, according to Jowitt, the former Noblesville chief. Jowitt cited the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing report completed under the Obama administration that, in part, says policies about use of force should "emphasize de-escalation."

'A sad situation':Greenwood police shoot, kill woman in department parking lot after chase

The report also notes departments should "collaborate with community members to develop policies and strategies in communities and neighborhoods disproportionately affected by crime..." — a line of communication Indianapolis community members wish to preserve.

“We’re trying to maintain and build better relationships and ultimately get the bad guys off the street," said Greene, the pastor. "I just don’t think you can do that and not have community voice and have people from the community who are coming back to the community to say, ‘here’s what this is going to look like.’"

Marshawn Wolley, public policy director for the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, told IndyStar his organization was not aware of the legislation until it had passed the General Assembly. Community engagement, he said, is key to trust.

"You got law enforcement agencies wanting cooperation from the community," said Wolley, who has been involved in past discussions about use of force. "You want us to report crime, be good citizens — obviously, we’re going to do our part — but the community should have a say in how they are policed."

"This law seems to completely go against that."

A 'very methodical process'

The board's policy discussions have yet to begin.

The new law takes effect July 1, and Gov. Holcomb must appoint the board's new civilian members. It is not clear who they will be or from which parts of the state they will come.

Once the board is set, the group will begin "a very slow, very methodical process" of beginning to piece together a policy that works for departments across Indiana, Carter said.

"There's gonna be a lot of debate. There's gonna be a lot of discussion," Carter said. "And we will be as transparent and as open about it as we can."

He added: "I believe that the vast majority of Indiana residents want there to be consistency with these most important critical issues with policing."

For some in Indianapolis, though, making sure the voices of both the local community and the police department are heard throughout the process is imperative.

"We just have to make sure that our interests are heard at the board as we move forward,” Bailey, IMPD's assistant chief, said.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

Comments / 3

John Fairbait
1d ago

I'm all for police brutality! It may be the answer we are looking for. Obviously what they are doing isn't having all that much of an effect

Reply(1)
2
Related
iheart.com

Columbia's Use Of Force Policy Under Review To Maintain CPD's Accreditation

The Columbia City Council will review changes to the police department's use of force policy. Police are making minor modifications to meet the standards required by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. This comes as the department seeks to maintain their accreditation. The last time the police policy was updated was in 2020, when chokeholds and carotid artery holds became prohibited unless deadly force is authorized.
COLUMBIA, SC
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
News19 WLTX

Columbia City Council reviewing Use of Force policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will be reviewing modifications to Columbia's Use of Force policy, which are required for the department to maintain their accreditation. The Columbia Police Department is making some minor alterations to meet the required standards for policy and procedure, including its Use...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Indiana State Police#Impd#Community#Senate#Dcs#Force Review Board
FOX59

New Indiana law establishes housing task force

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law establishes a statewide task force aimed at improving access to housing. Created by House Enrolled Act 1306, the task force will study areas like housing shortages for low- and middle-income families, state laws already in place and potential local incentives for increased housing options. The task force will consist […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks new abortion law

The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a new state law that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allow the law to be enforced through lawsuits.Idaho last month had become the first state to enact legislation modeled after the Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks. The ruling from Idaho’s high court in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood means the new law won’t go into effect as planned on April 22.The state Supreme Court instructed both sides to file further briefs as it considers the case before its ultimate decision.Republican Gov. Brad...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

IMPD rule woman’s death in February a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced Friday that the death of a woman whose body was discovered in an alley in February has now been ruled a homicide. On February 12, officers responded to the 2600 block of Winthrop Avenue after a passerby reported seeing a dead body. There they found the body […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WISH-TV

Holcomb defends veto of transgender athletes bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb explained on Wednesday why he vetoed a bill that would ban transgender girls from playing on K-12 girls sports team. He says the bill was addressing something that wasn’t a problem to his knowledge. Holcomb wants to focus his time on issues that are going to make a positive difference in people’s lives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Essence

OP-ED: With The Future Of Roe On The Line, So Are Black Women’s Lives

With Roe v. Wade in the crosshairs of a conservative-leaning Supreme Court, Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, explain how Black women and girls are particularly in danger. When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that safe and legal abortion was a federally protected right in the 1973 landmark case, Roe...
ILLINOIS STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy