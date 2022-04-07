Thursday track schedule includes MHHS at Vilonia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kevin Richardson could be named head girls basketball coach/campus coordinator for West Plains high school. Richardson is a state champion coach from 2017 and a runner up in 2005. Here are the details of his highlights:. Overall Head Coaching Record: 600-149 Abernathy: 34-26 2000 Area Champion.
DURANT, Okla. - Cheyenne Mahy homered twice and drove in six of Southeastern's eight runs as the Savage Storm completed a season sweep of East Central with an 8-0 win in six innings on Tuesday afternoon at the Southeastern Softball Field. The win lifts SE to 20-20 overall on the...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday featured more matchups on the diamond and the pitch. NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/7/22) Jonesboro 6, Batesville 5 (Baseball) Jonesboro 10, Batesville 0 (Baseball) East Poinsett County 12, Jonesboro 3 (Softball) Marion 7, Valley View 5 (Baseball) Valley View 8, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer) Valley...
The Union Lady Yellowjackets broke even on the week on the softball diamond. Union swept a pair of games from Forest, winning 18-1 and 21-6. Union lost 1-0 to Ethel and 10-2 to Morton on Saturday. Union coach Jacob Casey said the Lady Yellowjackets are struggling at the plate right...
The Permian softball team hosts District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex. The Lady Panthers suffered an 8-3 loss against Abilene High on April 1, tightening things up in the playoff hunt. That loss created a tie for third place between Permian, Abilene...
Lady Cats golf had numerous delayed starts to their district championship last week. The district tourney changed to a two-day schedule, but Sulphur Springs overcame numerous obstacles en route to a 2nd place finish, moving on to Regionals. Sulphur Springs got to Tempest Golf Club around 11 A.M. last Wednesday...
Comments / 0