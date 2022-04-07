Pittsburgh teen reported missing found safe

KOKOMO, Ind. – 17-year-old Mea Rayls, who was reported missing on February 8, 2022, was found dead near a bike trail Monday afternoon. Kokomo police were called to the bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street in reference to a deceased body being found. When officers arrived, they confirmed Rayls was dead after she was found in the brush near the trail.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A woman was arrested on April 5 after police say she stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from several West Mifflin stores. West Mifflin police said their detectives along with Robinson Township detectives have been investigating 35-year-old Carrie Ann Schuck of North Fayette for several months.
Reports said a North Hartford Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after she assaulted the manager of a West Side liquor store after the manager asked her to stop screaming into her cell phone.
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills.
Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police.
They are now in critical condition.
Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage.
Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh residents are sounding off and alerting neighbors of a utility scam where a person knocks on the front door of your home claiming to be a Duquesne Light worker. Bud Herrod of Greenfield experienced it firsthand. “No Duquesne Light lanyard or nothing on. That’s...
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County toddler is in the hospital after prosecutors said his mother intentionally starved him. According to the arrest warrant, 3-year-old Kameron White was near death when paramedics arrived. He had acute liver failure, respiratory failure, brain atrophy and other serious issues. [ County-by-county...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police, Liquor Control Enforcement and the Allegheny County Health Department all raided a bar in Uptown Wednesday. Ace’s and Duece’s Lounge along Fifth Avenue is now shut down. The bar is steps away from Duquesne University and PPG Paints Arena. Police said they found...
A Pittsburgh man being booked into the Westmoreland County Prison last week is accused of attacking three guards, according to court papers. Jason Owens, 20, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated and simple assault. He is being held on $25,000 bail in each of three cases. County detectives said...
Comments / 0