Dolphins-Patriots Trade Football

By Adrian Kraus - freelancer, FR171451 AP
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots looked within...

NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
Devante Parker
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Prevented Tom Brady from Leaving Buccaneers to Join Dolphins

There were no rumors of free agents getting ready to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading south to be Miami Dolphins in 2022, but if stories are believed, the quarterback everyone wants to follow may have been headed there himself. So, what stopped it? A lawsuit, filed by former Dolphins...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Xavien Howard Takes Subtle Dig At Former Dolphins Coaches

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension to stay with the Miami Dolphins. The former Baylor standout gets $36 million guaranteed and a $17 million signing bonus. That’s a fair deal for both sides after Howard played 16 games in consecutive seasons. In 2021, he...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Have The Best Practice Matchup In The NFL

There’s enough reason for the rest of the NFL to be scared about the Miami Dolphins. They didn’t just bring in a few guys to revamp their offense. Instead, they overhauled their roster to be competitive. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have more targets around him like Jaylen Waddle,...
MIAMI, FL
New England Patriots
Yardbarker

Dolphins Signing Veteran Punter Armstead

For the first time in six years, the Miami Dolphins will have a right-footed punter in 2022. The team agreed to terms with veteran Thomas Morstead on Friday, according to a league source, with the deal reported to be a one-year contract. Morstead will replace Michael Palardy, who became an...
MIAMI, FL

