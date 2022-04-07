ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Two women remove romantic stains in Elkhart Civic's production of 'Honky Tonk Laundry'

By Andrew S. Hughes, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUwfF_0f22HhJW00

Missy Domiano doesn’t listen to much country music.

“I’m a rocker girl,” the singer for local bands Hollywood and Vine and Boom Daddy says.

But she found the script and the characters in “Honky Tonk Laundry” “just adorable” and agreed to direct Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the country jukebox musical that runs April 8-16 at the Bristol Opera House.

It also happens to be the veteran ECT actor’s first time as a director after appearing at the theater in such shows as “The Glass Menagerie” (her first, in 1997), “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” which went to the national level of the American Association of Community Theatre’s competition in 2013.

Country superstar returns to Notre Dame:Garth Brooks to return to Notre Dame on May 7 for another concert

“It was absolutely frightening at first,” Domiano says. “I’m usually the one walking the boards and taking the direction. I was afraid I wouldn’t live up to Elkhart Civic’s reputation.”

But ECT Artistic Director Brock Butler and Executive Director Dave Dufour gave her the encouragement she needed.

“Once I got into the groove, it was like, ‘Hey, I can do this,’” Domiano says. “I’m really glad they did push me, because it’s been a wonderful experience and a learning experience and humbling, as well.”

‘Wash, rinse, repeat’

Written by “The Marvelous Wonderettes” author Roger Bean, “Honky Tonk Laundry” takes place in the Wishy Washy Washateria, a laundromat in a small Tennessee town.

“It’s just a lighthearted little musical,” Domiano says. “It’s nothing heavy.”

The songs Bean assembled for “Honky Tonk Laundry” are all by female country artists, both classic and contemporary.

“In the first act, the music ties” into the characters’ lives, Domiano says, and “kind of tells you about their past.”

Some of the songs include Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova,” Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Dolly Parton’s “Potential New Boyfriend,” Trisha Yearwood’s “Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love” and Chely Wright’s “Jezebel.”

“Country singers sing such sad songs,” Domiano says about many of the selections.

And at the Wishy Washy, there’s much sadness at the musical’s outset.

Owner Lana Mae Hopkins (Chrissie Herrick) inherited the laundromat from her grandmother and now finds herself in a rut.

Cue Rebecca Lynn Howard’s “I Need a Vacation.”

“She’s resigned herself that this is going to be her life and she has settled,” Domiano says. “It’s literally, ‘Wash, rinse, repeat.’”

Worse, Lana Mae has discovered her husband, Earl, has been cheating on her but hasn’t done anything about it.

Cue Pam Tillis’ “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial.”

“She turns a blind eye on Earl because one of the lines is that he had potential,” Domiano says, “and with potential, you can work with him. … I don’t think she wants to face reality because then she has to make moves. It’s, ‘I’ll be at the Wishy Washy. Life will go on around me.’”

Then this “stranger blows into her life” in the form of Katie Lane Murphy (Reagan Stephenson). Lana Mae hires Katie Lane, and both of their lives begin to change for the better.

“Katie Lane is a little spitfire,” Domiano says. “She’s had a really hard upbringing.”

For example, her mother lit the house on fire when Katie was 8, and she witnessed her father’s abuse toward her mother, until she was placed in foster care.

Most recently, she’s caught her boyfriend, Brian, cheating and has broken up with him.

Cue Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

“She goes into her young adulthood making all the wrong decisions when it comes to love,” Domiano says. “She hasn’t found somebody to nurture her until she meets Lana Mae and she realizes she’s better than all the ‘butthead Brians’ she’s met.”

‘The Grand Ole Laundry’

Long before she inherited the Wishy Washy from her grandmother, Lana Mae had gone to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue a career.

“She wanted to be a singer and stifled that,” Domiano says. “Katie Lane kind of brings it out in her.”

The two form a singing partnership as a duo.

“They enjoy singing together — well, not Katie Lane so much, not until the pharmaceuticals set in,” Domiano says, referring to the Xanax and Valium Lana Mae gives Katie Lane to calm the high-spirited younger woman when they meet.

Coming in June:Bruce Hornsby headlines June 18 at 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival at The Lerner Theatre

Lana Mae decides to turn part of the Wishy Washy into a honky tonk — dubbed “The Grand Ole Laundry” — rather than perform at the County Line Saloon to give them a venue “until she and Katie Lane make it big.”

A tribute to Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette follows with such songs as “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” respectively.

“Skullduggery was afoot with the spouse and the boyfriend at the County Line,” Domiano says. “The husband and the boyfriend were both caught cheating, so therefore, the County Line is enemy territory now.”

If Bean’s cheatin’ tropes and use of country music make it look as if he’s working from stereotypes, Domiano agrees.

“Maybe the only way he goes beyond the stereotype,” she says, “they’ve both taken their independence and self-esteem back at the end of Act I. … There are some songs that are more reflective, but it’s just a good, fun, wholesome show.”

Onstage

What: Elkhart Civic Theatre presents Roger Bean’s “Honky Tonk Laundry”

Where: The Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol

When: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9 and 15-16 and at 3 p.m. April 10 and 16

Cost: $22-$16

For more information: Call 574-848-4116 or visit elkhartcivictheatre.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Popular Nashville Honky-Tonk Trisha Yearwood Might Soon Buy

Fans of Nashville, Tennessee's downtown nightlife and honky-tonk scene know all about the infamous Paradise Park. According to Strategic Hospitality, Paradise Trailer Park Resort boasts live music, a selection of over 24 beers, and "a genuinely good time." Paradise Park operated in the space at 411 Broadway in downtown Nashville for 11 years, reports Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart, IN
Entertainment
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Bristol, IN
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Tillis
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Garth Brooks
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry: ‘Best Night of My Life’

Just one month after she became a Grand Ole Opry member, country music singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina opens up about what the membership really means to her. In a new Instagram post, Lauren Alaina shares, “One month ago today,. Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she bought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Country Star Garth Brooks to Open ‘Classic Honky-Tonk’ on Lower Broadway

In just the last year, musicians like Miranda Lambert, Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church have lent their names — and financial support — to opening bars on the iconic Broadway stretch in Music City. Now, Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks will join their ranks, announcing his plans this week to bring a “classic honky tonk” to Nashville’s Lower Broadway nightlife district.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stains#Hollywood And Vine#Country Songs#Elkhart Civic#Honky Tonk Laundry#Elkhart Civic Theatre#The Bristol Opera House
South Bend Tribune

Elkhart Civic auditions ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7 p.m. April 3 and 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 W. Vistula St. In this 1941 comedy written by Joseph Kesselring, sisters Martha and Abby Brewster, who may not be the oddest ducks in their family, have taken to poisoning the lonely old men who come to them as boarders at their home in Brooklyn, N.Y., as a way of bringing these men “peace.”
ELKHART, IN
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KLAW 101

Jamey Johnson Invited to Join the Grand Ole Opry by Bill Anderson

Jamey Johnson will be the next inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. An esteemed vocalist and songwriting mainstay, Johnson got his invite on Saturday night (March 19) during a writers round at the Opry that also featured the legendary likes of Buddy Cannon and Whisperin' Bill Anderson. Anderson, who is...
MUSIC
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy