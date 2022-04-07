Two women remove romantic stains in Elkhart Civic's production of 'Honky Tonk Laundry'

Missy Domiano doesn’t listen to much country music.

“I’m a rocker girl,” the singer for local bands Hollywood and Vine and Boom Daddy says.

But she found the script and the characters in “Honky Tonk Laundry” “just adorable” and agreed to direct Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the country jukebox musical that runs April 8-16 at the Bristol Opera House.

It also happens to be the veteran ECT actor’s first time as a director after appearing at the theater in such shows as “The Glass Menagerie” (her first, in 1997), “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” which went to the national level of the American Association of Community Theatre’s competition in 2013.

“It was absolutely frightening at first,” Domiano says. “I’m usually the one walking the boards and taking the direction. I was afraid I wouldn’t live up to Elkhart Civic’s reputation.”

But ECT Artistic Director Brock Butler and Executive Director Dave Dufour gave her the encouragement she needed.

“Once I got into the groove, it was like, ‘Hey, I can do this,’” Domiano says. “I’m really glad they did push me, because it’s been a wonderful experience and a learning experience and humbling, as well.”

‘Wash, rinse, repeat’

Written by “The Marvelous Wonderettes” author Roger Bean, “Honky Tonk Laundry” takes place in the Wishy Washy Washateria, a laundromat in a small Tennessee town.

“It’s just a lighthearted little musical,” Domiano says. “It’s nothing heavy.”

The songs Bean assembled for “Honky Tonk Laundry” are all by female country artists, both classic and contemporary.

“In the first act, the music ties” into the characters’ lives, Domiano says, and “kind of tells you about their past.”

Some of the songs include Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova,” Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Dolly Parton’s “Potential New Boyfriend,” Trisha Yearwood’s “Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love” and Chely Wright’s “Jezebel.”

“Country singers sing such sad songs,” Domiano says about many of the selections.

And at the Wishy Washy, there’s much sadness at the musical’s outset.

Owner Lana Mae Hopkins (Chrissie Herrick) inherited the laundromat from her grandmother and now finds herself in a rut.

Cue Rebecca Lynn Howard’s “I Need a Vacation.”

“She’s resigned herself that this is going to be her life and she has settled,” Domiano says. “It’s literally, ‘Wash, rinse, repeat.’”

Worse, Lana Mae has discovered her husband, Earl, has been cheating on her but hasn’t done anything about it.

Cue Pam Tillis’ “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial.”

“She turns a blind eye on Earl because one of the lines is that he had potential,” Domiano says, “and with potential, you can work with him. … I don’t think she wants to face reality because then she has to make moves. It’s, ‘I’ll be at the Wishy Washy. Life will go on around me.’”

Then this “stranger blows into her life” in the form of Katie Lane Murphy (Reagan Stephenson). Lana Mae hires Katie Lane, and both of their lives begin to change for the better.

“Katie Lane is a little spitfire,” Domiano says. “She’s had a really hard upbringing.”

For example, her mother lit the house on fire when Katie was 8, and she witnessed her father’s abuse toward her mother, until she was placed in foster care.

Most recently, she’s caught her boyfriend, Brian, cheating and has broken up with him.

Cue Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

“She goes into her young adulthood making all the wrong decisions when it comes to love,” Domiano says. “She hasn’t found somebody to nurture her until she meets Lana Mae and she realizes she’s better than all the ‘butthead Brians’ she’s met.”

‘The Grand Ole Laundry’

Long before she inherited the Wishy Washy from her grandmother, Lana Mae had gone to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue a career.

“She wanted to be a singer and stifled that,” Domiano says. “Katie Lane kind of brings it out in her.”

The two form a singing partnership as a duo.

“They enjoy singing together — well, not Katie Lane so much, not until the pharmaceuticals set in,” Domiano says, referring to the Xanax and Valium Lana Mae gives Katie Lane to calm the high-spirited younger woman when they meet.

Lana Mae decides to turn part of the Wishy Washy into a honky tonk — dubbed “The Grand Ole Laundry” — rather than perform at the County Line Saloon to give them a venue “until she and Katie Lane make it big.”

A tribute to Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette follows with such songs as “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” respectively.

“Skullduggery was afoot with the spouse and the boyfriend at the County Line,” Domiano says. “The husband and the boyfriend were both caught cheating, so therefore, the County Line is enemy territory now.”

If Bean’s cheatin’ tropes and use of country music make it look as if he’s working from stereotypes, Domiano agrees.

“Maybe the only way he goes beyond the stereotype,” she says, “they’ve both taken their independence and self-esteem back at the end of Act I. … There are some songs that are more reflective, but it’s just a good, fun, wholesome show.”

Onstage

• What: Elkhart Civic Theatre presents Roger Bean’s “Honky Tonk Laundry”

• Where: The Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., Bristol

• When: 7:30 p.m. April 8-9 and 15-16 and at 3 p.m. April 10 and 16

• Cost: $22-$16

• For more information: Call 574-848-4116 or visit elkhartcivictheatre.org.