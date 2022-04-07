Easter eggs, 'Waitress' and 'The Sound of Music' on tap in and near South Bend

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Waitress’ at the Morris

SOUTH BEND ― American Theatre Guild presents “Waitress” from April 8 to 10 at the Morris Performing Arts Center , 211 N. Michigan St.

Based on the 2007 film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features music by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles , with a book by Jessie Nelson.

The story centers on Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.”

When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.

Performances are at 8 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 9 and 10.

Tickets are $133.50-$43.50.

For more information, call 574-235-9190 or visit morriscenter.org or broadwayinsouthbend.com .

Goshen Theater offers free screening of 'The Sound of Music'

GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater presents a screening of “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. April 8 at 216 S. Main St.

Based on the 1959 stage musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the 1965 film tells the story of the real-life von Trapp Family Singers.

Julie Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children and brings a new love of life and music into the home.

But when Germany annexes Austria in 1938, the family must flee the Nazis.

Rated G. Length: 2 hours 54 minutes.

Admission is free, but donations may be made at the door.

Reserve tickets here .

For more information, call 574-312-3701 or visit goshentheater.com .

DTSB presents ‘Egg Stravaganza’ event April 9

SOUTH BEND — Downtown South Bend Inc. presents “Egg Stravaganza” at 11 a.m. April 9 with a variety of activities on the Gridiron and throughout downtown.

Activities include coconut bowling; balloon twisting; a petting zoo; a photo booth with a giant Easter egg basket; free activities for kids, including sack races, an egg and spoon race, yoga and more.

Other highlights include the following:

• Visit the Easter Bunny inside the South Bend Chocolate Café, 122 S. Michigan St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt inside the café. There will be 12 Golden Eggs with free hot chocolates inside. The Easter Bunny also will be at the Chocolate Café from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15-17.

• Jump Rope Notre Dame presents Double Dutch performances and demonstrations that kids can participate in from noon to 2 p.m. on The Gridiron.

• A Summer Activities Expo (https://www.facebook.com/events/316472983734112) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Century Center, 120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., features a variety of organizations from the area with information about summer camps, classes, special events and more.

Many events are free.

For more information, call 574-282-1110 or downtownsouthbend.com .

Egg hunt, family festivities at Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park

VANDALIA — Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park holds its “Spring Egg-stravaganza” egg hunt and family festivities from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 at 15122 Monkey Run St.

Thousands of soft candy-filled eggs will be hidden through the fields. The hunt for ages 2-4 will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m., while ages 5-10 will hunt at about 1:30 p.m. There also will be an inflatable slide, face painting, crafts, wagon rides and a bonfire. And the Easter Bunny will be there for photo opportunities.

Admission is $2 per person, or one can of food, which will be donated to a local food pantry.

For more information, visit casscountymi.org .

Notre Dame Folk Choir performs ‘The Passion’ at Basilica

SOUTH BEND — The Notre Dame Folk Choir performs “The Passion” at 8 p.m. April 10 at Sacred Heart Basilica on the University of Notre Dame campus.

“The Passion” is a newly composed musical ritualization of Christ’s Passion. Emerging from a collaborative process between students in the Folk Choir and professional artists, the piece combines Scripture drawn from all four Gospels with original poetry, all set to newly composed music.

Since its founding 40 years ago, the Notre Dame Folk Choir has been committed to creating new music for liturgical worship and finding common ground between sacred and secular music. The 50-person ensemble serves the Notre Dame community, including the Basilica, as one of its principal liturgical choirs.

Led by Grammy Award-winner J.J. Wright and joined by guitarist Franky Rousseau and bassist Ike Sturm, the choir will record “The Passion” at the Jerusalem Music Center in Israel in May. Joe Henry, who has produced albums by Solomon Burke, Aimee Mann, and Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint, will produce the recording.

Admission to the concert is free.

For more information, visit folkchoir.nd.edu .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Easter eggs, 'Waitress' and 'The Sound of Music' on tap in and near South Bend