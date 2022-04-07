ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What the US must learn from its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: Opinion

By Kevin Kavanagh
The Courier Journal
 1 day ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, many are seeing signs the virus is becoming endemic and reflecting on how the United States could have performed better.

Comparisons to Sweden and our ill-advised lockdowns appear to have become a mantra of the far right. I am not sure why lockdowns have become such a big issue in Kentucky.

Initially, lockdowns were enacted to keep our health care facilities from being overrun and avoid the initial high death toll which occurred before medicine learned how to optimally treat patients.

In Kentucky, we have not had lockdowns since the spring of 2020 and even then, it was lockdown light, with golf courses open and restaurants continuing to offer pickup services.

During the March 15, 2022 U.S. Senate HELP Committee meeting, the example of Sweden was again evoked, pointing to their policy of not mandating masks in schools. It was stated that fatality rates in young children are extremely low and that children are “not spreading” COVID.

The former is correct, but the latter is not. There is ample evidence that children can spread COVID to their caretakers. This has even happened in several of my relative’s families. And as for Sweden, many view its actual record as “disastrous.” As stated by researchers in Nature: “This Swedish laissez-faire strategy has had a large human cost for the Swedish society”.

The researchers also reported that State Epidemiologists’ emails revealed: “they at least speculated on the use of children to acquire herd immunity,” but at the same time were publicly stating children “played a negligible role” in spreading the disease and did not become ill. And the elderly faired even worse, where many were given morphine instead of needed and available oxygen, “effectively ending their lives."

One U.S. Senator at the HELP meeting was concerned regarding the risks of myocarditis after vaccination in children. However, myocarditis is more likely to occur with infections than vaccinations and is part of the syndrome of Long COVID-19, which even children with mild infections are at risk of acquiring.

Overall, the United States has performed poorly as compared to other nations. It is true that we have the highest “reported” number of cases in the world, but we are a large nation. When adjusted for population, our case rate drops to the 54th worst, still not very good. We also have a superior reporting system than most other countries in the world.

Measurements of total excess deaths above historical values are not as influenced by differences in reporting systems and politics. Even using this data, the United States performed poorly, having rates of excess deaths during the pandemic that were worse than the majority of world countries (179.3 deaths per 100,000 per year, compared to the global excess death toll of 120.3 deaths per 100,000 per year).

So how did Sweden do? Better than the United States. Sweden had an excess death rate of 91.2/100,000.

However, Sweden actually successfully implemented a number of strategies including good hand hygiene, physical distancing, encouraging working from home, advisories on unnecessary travel, prohibition of gatherings greater than 50, banning visitations at nursing homes and Sweden’s national health care system had accessible care for all.

However, Sweden fared much worse than their Nordic neighbors of Finland and Norway, who had excess death rates of 80.8/100,000 and 7.2/100,000, respectively.

The United States has mandated many strategies, but successfully implemented few. In many areas of the nation, there was a profound resistance to public health strategies.

Historian Nancy Bristow has pointed out that the resistance seen with COVID-19 was similar to what happened after the 1918 Spanish Flu’s second wave. Poor messaging and understating the dangers of the virus, resulted in mistrust of government by the public and abandonment of public health measures.

However, with COVID-19, there also appears to be organized disinformation regarding the effectiveness of strategies. Early on in the pandemic, Reuters described a European Union document that found that “Russian media … deployed a “significant disinformation campaign” against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust…”(6) This disinformation continues to spread and is one of a triad of wedges, along with factitious widespread election fraud and questioning support of Ukraine that are being used to divide our nation.

As a nation, we need a Federal Government which does not sugarcoat the facts of the pandemic and a public that gathers its information from a multitude of historically reliable national and international sources. Without such actions, our nation will be weakened and not able to optimally confront future pandemics and national security challenges.

Kevin Kavanagh is a retired physician from Somerset, Kentucky, and chairman of Health Watch USA.

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
