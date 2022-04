The buildup to Opening Day 2022 has been filled with unknowns and down-to-the-wire decisions for the Mets and Nationals ahead of their NL East showdown on Thursday, which was moved to 7:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park due to inclement weather. How healthy will the Mets’ rotation be, both short- and long-term? Who will round out the Nationals’ 28-man roster amid injuries? These are just some of the significant questions that loomed leading to the beginning of the regular season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO