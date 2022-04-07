ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More than 750,000 people report having long Covid for more than a year

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCzxE_0f22G97S00

More than three-quarters of a million people in the UK say they have experienced long Covid that has lasted for at least a year, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates 1.7 million people were likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid in the four weeks to March 5, the equivalent of 2.7% of the population.

This is up 13% from 1.5 million people a month earlier, and includes 784,000 people who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago – the highest number so far.

The new data, published on Thursday, also shows long Covid symptoms are estimated to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.1 million people, around two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid.

Some 322,000 people (19%) reported their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS said.

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom (experienced by 51% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (34%), loss of smell (28%) and then muscle ache (24%).

Of the 1.7 million, 1.2 million (69%) first had coronavirus – or suspected they had it – at least 12 weeks previously, while 784,000 (45%) first had Covid at least a year earlier, and 74,000 (4%) at least two years ago.

The ONS said prevalence of self-reported long Covid was greatest in people aged 35 to 49, females, people living in more deprived areas, those working in social care, teaching and education or health care, and those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability.

The ONS figures are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to March 5.

Self-reported long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection that could not be explained by something else.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Letterman thanks hospital following treatment for fall

If David Letterman put together a Top 10 list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be number one. The long-time host of The Late Show With David Letterman, who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the pavement, struck his head, and fell unconscious.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ons
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of UK patients in hospital with Covid highest since February 2021

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has climbed to its highest level for more than 13 months.A total of 20,398 patients were in hospital on April 4, Government figures show.This is up 6% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 15 2021, passing the peak seen during the wave of infections at the start of this year.But patient levels remain some way below the all-time high of 39,256 reached on January 18 last year.Hospital numbers have been rising steadily in recent weeks, reflecting the impact of the latest surge of infections driven by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No fall in Covid-19 antibody levels among elderly, figures suggest

Covid-19 antibody levels among UK adults remain at a record high, with no evidence of a drop among older age groups whose most recent dose of vaccine was likely to be several months ago, analysis suggests.Some 99.3% of people aged 80 and over in England were likely to have antibodies at the start of March, along with 98.2% in Wales and 98.3% in Scotland – the highest for each nation since estimates began at the end of 2020.The figures, which have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also estimate 99.2% of over-70s in Northern Ireland had antibodies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy