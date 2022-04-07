ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Charges filed in mother’s murder

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

A Poplar Bluff man sits in the Butler County jail after he was arrested Friday in connection...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Butler Co. man accused of statutory rape

The high price of diesel fuel is putting a financial strain on first responders in the Heartland. The new jail in Stoddard County is just about finished. The Pageant drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Pageant dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirements. KSP searching for escaped Marshall...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
County
Butler County, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
NBC News

Murder, hate crime charges filed in killing of Black Navy veteran

Two suspects were charged with murder and hate crimes in the killing of a Black Navy veteran and youth pastor at a California gas station last week, authorities said Friday. Prosecutors in San Joaquin County, south of Sacramento, accuse Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of first-degree murder in the March 15 killing of Justin Peoples, 30, according to a criminal complaint.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#The Butler#Bluff
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

‘I just knew then that my son was dead’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
truecrimedaily

Arkansas high school principal accused of killing his wife

OMAHA, Ark. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man faces second-degree murder charges after his wife died earlier this month. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on March 6, deputies responded to a residence in Omaha following a call regarding the death of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson. Investigators and the medical examiner determined Dodson died from a "severe injury," and her husband Rocky Dodson was taken into custody for second-degree murder.
OMAHA, AR
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy