WATCH: Skip Bayless Said Mac Jones Was 'Sending A Message' to Tom Brady

FOX Sports on-air personality Skip Bayless believes New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recently sent a message to his most notable predecessor.

During Wednesday's (April 6) episode of Undisputed , Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe , discussed Jones practicing with teammate Kendrick Bourne in Tampa, Florida, which Bayless believes was the second-year quarterback "sending a message" to long-time Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady .

"This was young Mac Jones sending a message to Tom Brady basically saying, 'I'm coming for you, G.O.A.T.,' Bayless said. "Your town is now my town. I am here to show you I'm coming for you and I'm going to eclipse you. I'll show you.

"I'll bring my receivers to your town that has now been renamed 'Tompa Bay,' 'Tompa Bay,' and I'll take it over for the afternoon because we're gonna post on social. You don't think he said, 'Kendrick, be sure you put this up on your account?'"

Jones has, naturally, faced comparisons to Brady ever since being drafted by the Patriots in the first round of last year's draft, one year after Brady signed with the Buccaneers following 20 seasons in New England.

Those comparisons only grew as the former Alabama standout led the Patriots to a playoff berth in his only NFL season in 2021, much like Brady's Super Bowl run during his first season as a starter in 2001.

Still, Jones has a long way to go before matching Brady's success, which includes winning more Super Bowls (7) than any other quarterback, as well as holding every individual career passing record.

Additionally, Brady won his only matchup against his former team of 20 seasons last October, with the Bucs defeating the Patriots, 19-17, at Gillette Stadium in Week 4.

