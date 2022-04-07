ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Early Voting Considered Safe by State Officials

waovam.com
 1 day ago

Early voting is in full swing — which begs the question: Is your vote safe? The answer is “yes” from the...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Ballots Mailed, Early Voting Begins March 22

Milwaukee voters who requested an absentee ballot for the spring election will soon be receiving their ballot. The Milwaukee Election Commission announced Tuesday that it began mailing ballots for the April 5 election. In addition, early voting begins on March 22 at nine sites. All city voters will find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lima News

Federal judges mull trimming Ohio early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal court is considering whether to order Ohio to trim its early voting period for the May 3 primary election to buy more time for the state’s stalled redistricting efforts. During a court hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus on Friday, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee absentee ballot error, early voting begins

MILWAUKEE - Early voting opened Tuesday, March 22 for Wisconsin’s April election. Voters will decide on contentious school board races, judges and county leadership. In Milwaukee, the ballot features the first open mayor’s race in 18 years. On the first day of early voting, FOX6 News learned some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Electronic Voting#Voting Machines#State#Indy
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KIMA TV

Yakima Council considers redistricting voting map to help Latino voters

The Yakima City Council might be adding a third Latino-majority voting district to the map. This would be the first time the map has been adjusted since a judge ordered an adjustment to the map 6 years ago. In 2015, the judge ruled that a non-Latino voting majority was diluting the votes from the city's Latino population.
YAKIMA, WA
WSAZ

Early voting site approved by Kanawha County Commission

Neighbors who live near the proposed site are hoping another location is chosen. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Two arrested in connection with catalytic converter, copper thefts. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Looking at what's new at Dollywood. County coroner sees...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WISH-TV

Marion County to have 9 early-voting sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voters in Indianapolis and the rest of Marion County will have nine sites for early voting before the May 3 primary election, the county’s election board has decided. A news release from the county election board says the total of early-voting sites is the most...
MARION COUNTY, IN
bloomberglaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Foes Get Chance to Make Insurrection Case

Appeals court rules against voters seeking to label Cawthorn an insurrectionist. Georgia federal judge gives life to voters challenging Taylor Greene. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) from seeking reelection can join a court battle over the issue, a federal judge ruled, keeping alive their efforts to label her an insurrectionist...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy