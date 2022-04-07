ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls firefighters battle early morning blaze

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago

Wichita Falls firefighters battled an early morning blaze Thursday.

According to WFFD fire marshal Cody Melton:

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Street. They found two houses involved and called for a two-alarm response to bring more resources.

One of the two houses was occupied, the other was vacant and badly damaged from a fire in January. Fire crews were able to hold the fire to the garage and carport area of the second home.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control but it caused approximately $25,000 in damage to the occupied house. The first house is considered to be a complete loss.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family living in the damaged home. Melton said no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

According to a previous Times Record News story, firefighters responded to the same address in January for a structure fire. Stay with the TRN for more information.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls firefighters battle early morning blaze

