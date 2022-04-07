Alamance County’s 'adult daycare' on the verge of closing as its new building opens

Editor's note: New developments in Friendship Adult Day Services' prospects Wednesday prompted the Times-News to update this story Thursday, April 7, and clarify details about its financial situation through the pandemic.

COVID-19 was always the most dangerous to the elderly and vulnerable, but it also threatened one of their best resources in Alamance County.

“We are a vital service in our community,” said Connie Morse, executive director of Friendship Adult Day Services , “and we are literally on the brink of having to shut down before we can open up in our new building.”

Morse went to the Alamance County Board of Commissioners this week asking for $50,000 of emergency funding to keep the 41-year-old nonprofit from closing its doors when she should have expected to start a great new chapter for the organization dedicated to helping vulnerable people stay well and keep a measure of independence.

Ron Petree came to the commissioners in 2018 offering $2.5 million for a new building to house Friendship, the Open Door Clinic of Alamance County and a safe-visitation center for the Department of Social Services.

Petree’s late sister was a client of Friendship, which gives adults with impairments from dementia to moderate autism a place to spend the day with food, care and programs that let them live relatively independently in their own homes. It also gives family caregivers a break to work and take care of themselves during the day.

“They have a great time when they're here," Morse said, "and their caregivers are able to go out and do what they need to do, or nothing. Sometimes what you need is to do nothing.”

That new building, named the Ann Petree Ivey Building after Petree’s sister, was finished in January.

By that time, however, Morse said, Friendship had been closed for most of the past two years. Its clients almost by definition were at high risk for COVID, so Morse closed the doors and laid off her staff in March 2020. She stayed on, the Paycheck Protection Program covering her salary.

Friendship gets most of its money in reimbursements from the Department of Social Services and federal and regional programs for caring for its clients. Friendship stayed in touch with and continued to do a lot for them, but after more than a year of declining revenues and closing down a second time last summer in the face of the Delta and Omicron waves, those people were not in the building, and the money was not coming in either.

On top of that, surplus construction funds she was counting on turned out not to be there. And, in a cruel twist, moving to the nice new building meant having to renew the organization’s state certification. The state had all the information for that process for months, Morse said, but the certification hadn't come through, meaning Friendship could not start caring for clients again and so has nothing to pay its staff, vendors and utilities.

“How embarrassing to get a building built for them,” said Commissioner Pam Thompson, a long-time Friendship supporter, earlier this week, “and them not be able to open up in it.”

That could change early next week, Morse said. After a visit from the state Wednesday, it looks like it could have its certification back in a few days and start caring for clients by April 18.

That's important because the county can’t give Friendship any money without a contract, said Interim County Manager Sherry Hook, and the county can’t give them a contract without clients in the building getting services. While there are millions in COVID relief dollars circulating, Friendship doesn’t seem eligible for any of it, and donations are down, Morse said.

Friendship also got a lifeline this week. Louise Cole was at the county commissioners' meeting to support a request for a potential new charter school in Graham and after hearing about the tough spot Friendship was in, she offered to loan $10,000 to get Friendship through mid-April when Morse has to pay her staff.

It looks like Friendship will be back in business by then. At this point, Friendship still has 18 clients and16 people on the waiting list. With the new building, Friendship can have as many as 49. There were 28 before the pandemic, Morse said.

In the meantime, the commissioners told Hook to draw up a contract to sign once Friendship has clients in the building again, so it could get the emergency funds to carry Friendship through the next few months while it gets back on its feet after all.

“It looks very promising,” Morse said, Thursday.

Like all non-profits, Friendship always needs money but can't take donations online so email cmorse@friendshipadultday.com or call 336-222-9966.

Isaac Groves is the Alamance County government watchdog reporter for the Times-News and the USA Today Network. Call or text 919-998-8039 with tips and comments or follow him on Twitter @TNIGroves.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Alamance County’s 'adult daycare' on the verge of closing as its new building opens