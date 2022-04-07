ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke, MD

Luke election filing period opens April 11

By Special to the News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVaxH_0f22F6R400

LUKE - Certificates for nomination for the June 13, 2022 Luke town election will be available April 11 in the clerk’s office.

Residents wishing to obtain a petition must appear in person and the petition must be returned by the petitioner (refer to section 8009 of the Town Charter).

To be a candidate for an office on the Luke Town Council, one must meet provisions of the Luke Charter, which include that the petitioner be a physical resident of Luke for at least two years prior to the election date, be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, and be a qualified registered voter of the town.

In addition, a certificate of nomination with the signatures of at least five registered voters of Luke showing their support of the petitioner must be submitted to the town clerk by the deadline date. The certificate must be accompanied by a filing fee of $10 for the office of mayor and $5 for the office of commissioner.

Nominations shall be validated by the Election Board on May 9, 2022. Any candidate whose nomination is not validated shall be notified immediately.

For more information, please contact the town office at 301-359-3074 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Election filing deadline: Pritzker to face primary challenge; DeVore files for AG

(The Center Square) – The 2022 ballot for the June 28 primary election in Illinois is coming into focus. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their intent to run for office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned he will have an opponent in the Democratic primary in his bid for re-election. He will be challenged by Chicago nurse and Army veteran Beverly Miles.
ILLINOIS STATE
Teton Valley News

Few candidates file for county elections

Unless more candidates file as write-ins in the coming month, only one Teton County primary race will be contested in May. After the filing deadline closed on Friday, March 11, the list of county candidates who have put their name in the hat is as follows:. -Democratic county commissioners Bob...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Times and Democrat

Filing period opens March 18 for open Calhoun County Council seat

Filing for the Calhoun County Council District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former council chairman David Summers begins March 18. The filing period for the special election to fill the seat of Summers, who died Feb. 26, will begin at noon Friday, March 18, and will run through Saturday, March 26.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County officers file unopposed for primary election

MACOMB —Three incumbent McDonough County officeholders filed last week for renomination in the June primary. County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes, Treasurer Angela Graves, and Sheriff Nick Petitgout all filed unopposed on the Republican ballot. One incumbent Republican, Larry Aurelio, filed for nomination in County Board District 1. Four incumbent Democrats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Luke, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Billings Gazette

Period to file for office closes in Montana, with numerous races going unopposed

The period for candidates to get their name on the ballot closed Monday evening, setting the scene for this year’s midterm elections. For the first time in nearly three decades, Montanans will be picking representatives for two spots in the U.S. House. That came after the 2020 U.S. census determined the state had grown enough in population to regain the seat lost in the 1990s. The newly drawn western district will feature busy primaries with nine candidates: five Republicans and three Democrats, as well as a Libertarian.
BILLINGS, MT
GreenwichTime

Primary elections gear up as South Carolina filing opens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Filing opened Wednesday for South Carolina's 2022 primary elections, some of which are shaping up to be competitive intraparty contests featuring Republican incumbents fending off challengers backed by former President Donald Trump. All candidates for state, federal and local offices must file their candidacy in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newberry Observer

Election filing begins in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Filing has officially begun in South Carolina. At the county level, three Newberry County Council seats and probate judge are up for election. • Incumbent Kelly Baker Nobles has filed as a Democrat for probate judge. • Incumbent Johnny Mack Scurry has filed as a Democrat...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Luke Certificates#The Luke Town Council#The Election Board
KPVI Newschannel 6

Public comment period for MOScholars proposed rules open

The public comment period for the proposed rules related to MOScholars, Missouri’s K-12 Scholarship Program, is open through March 31. The proposed rules can be accessed on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.mo.gov. “In February, my office filed proposed rules related to the operation of the MOScholars program...
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Foes Get Chance to Make Insurrection Case

Appeals court rules against voters seeking to label Cawthorn an insurrectionist. Georgia federal judge gives life to voters challenging Taylor Greene. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) from seeking reelection can join a court battle over the issue, a federal judge ruled, keeping alive their efforts to label her an insurrectionist...
GEORGIA STATE
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

586
Followers
400
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy