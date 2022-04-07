Luke election filing period opens April 11

LUKE - Certificates for nomination for the June 13, 2022 Luke town election will be available April 11 in the clerk’s office.

Residents wishing to obtain a petition must appear in person and the petition must be returned by the petitioner (refer to section 8009 of the Town Charter).

To be a candidate for an office on the Luke Town Council, one must meet provisions of the Luke Charter, which include that the petitioner be a physical resident of Luke for at least two years prior to the election date, be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, and be a qualified registered voter of the town.

In addition, a certificate of nomination with the signatures of at least five registered voters of Luke showing their support of the petitioner must be submitted to the town clerk by the deadline date. The certificate must be accompanied by a filing fee of $10 for the office of mayor and $5 for the office of commissioner.

Nominations shall be validated by the Election Board on May 9, 2022. Any candidate whose nomination is not validated shall be notified immediately.

For more information, please contact the town office at 301-359-3074 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.