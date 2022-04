An Idaho dad is poised to claim a new Guinness World Record after completing a half-marathon while pushing his quintuplets in a stroller. Chad Kempel of Eagle, Idaho, a father of seven, successfully ran a half marathon in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 54 seconds on March 20 at the Oakland Running Festival in Oakland, California. Once his application is approved, it would be his third Guinness record in three years.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO