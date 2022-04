K-12 and college science educators discussed climate change education and shared their thoughts on engaging students during a virtual panel Tuesday. “How could you think about trying to mitigate climate change without education?” said McCormick and earth and planetary sciences Prof. Neal Blair. “The planet’s going to continue heating for some time … (mitigating the effects) requires a good, sound education in earth sciences and ecology and all the other surrounding fields.”

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO