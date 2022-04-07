ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

6:30 Clock Radio Classic – John Fogerty – Centerfield

By Ben Olson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long before they put a roof over that dump in...

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
McCutchen 1st hit of MLB season, as NL DH, with No. 21 patch

Andrew McCutchen of the Milwaukee Brewers got the first hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. As a National League designated hitter. Wearing a Roberto Clemente No. 21 patch, too. New season, new look across the majors on opening day. McCutchen sliced a double in the second inning into...
MILWAUKEE, WI
John Fogerty
Cardinals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

ST. LOUIS – Hours before the start of the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its 28-man Opening Day roster. The roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen, and Nick Wittgren) and 17 players developed within the organization. PITCHERS (15):...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brewers address catching depth by adding Caratini, Jackson

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
93-year old enjoys first Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s a trip of a lifetime for Bill DeLoach and one he’s waited on for a while. “I’m 93, I go back to Ben Hogan and Chi-Chi Rodriguez and those guys were great,” said DeLoach. He’s making his trip to Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters from Boston, Massachusetts. ” […]
AUGUSTA, GA
John Fogerty's 'Centerfield' Celebrates Baseball's Return

Every Major League Baseball team will start its 2022 season on Thursday or Friday this week. For John Fogerty, the annual return of baseball also marked a career comeback. In the mid-1980s, Fogerty found himself at a creative dead end. His most productive period had been from 1968–1972, when he and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, charted nine Top 10 singles.
EL CERRITO, CA
FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

