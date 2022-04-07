6:30 Clock Radio Classic – John Fogerty – Centerfield

DARK STAR ORCHESTRA – MARCH 11TH AND 12TH AT THE STATE THEATRE. BRIT FLOYD – THE WORLD’S GREATEST PINK FLOYD SHOW. SLIP KID (A CELEBRATION OF THE WHO) FT. CHARY CHERONE. SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND AT AURA (MOVED FROM SEPTEMBER 2021) ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN – SUNDAY, APRIL...
It’s Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they face off with the Pittsburgh Pirates and starting pitcher JT Brubaker. Albert Pujols returns. A familiar face in Albert Pujols will officially make his return, batting fifth in the Cardinals lineup. St. Louis signed Pujols as a bench bat...
Bobby Miller electrified Dodger Stadium and Trea Turner provided early run support to help the Los Angeles Dodgers end their Spring Training schedule with a 5-0 win over the L.A. Angels in the exhibition Freeway Series finale. Miller’s first pitch of the game was a 100.2 mph fastball to Shohei...
The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
Andrew McCutchen of the Milwaukee Brewers got the first hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. As a National League designated hitter. Wearing a Roberto Clemente No. 21 patch, too. New season, new look across the majors on opening day. McCutchen sliced a double in the second inning into...
PHOENIX — Opening Day has arrived. Exactly 156 days after game six of last year's World Series, all 30 teams start off on a level playing field and with high hopes. There's no team more prepared for a fresh set of 162 games than the Arizona Diamondbacks, finishing 52-110, their second-worst finish in franchise history.
ST. LOUIS – Hours before the start of the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its 28-man Opening Day roster. The roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen, and Nick Wittgren) and 17 players developed within the organization. PITCHERS (15):...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There will be some warm feelings around the Ballpark Village with the big reunion of Albert Pujols and Cardinals fans. Not only did Redbirds fans miss seeing Pujols in Cardinals uniforms, one of the first baseman’s teammates is excited about his return. “Did you...
ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan initially had a couple words for how he started Friday’s game — and the Rays’ season — hitting Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins with the first pitch. “Not ideal,” he said. Asked in a scrum of reporters at his locker to...
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s a trip of a lifetime for Bill DeLoach and one he’s waited on for a while. “I’m 93, I go back to Ben Hogan and Chi-Chi Rodriguez and those guys were great,” said DeLoach. He’s making his trip to Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters from Boston, Massachusetts. ” […]
Every Major League Baseball team will start its 2022 season on Thursday or Friday this week. For John Fogerty, the annual return of baseball also marked a career comeback. In the mid-1980s, Fogerty found himself at a creative dead end. His most productive period had been from 1968–1972, when he and his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, charted nine Top 10 singles.
FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
